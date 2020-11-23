These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The past is a guidepost, not a hitching post. — L. Thomas Holcroft

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

There is no pillow so soft as a clear conscience. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The wise adapt themselves to circumstances, as water moulds itself to the pitcher.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a rather intense note: something, most likely work-related, will ignite your interest and has the potential to direct you down a new path. And while December’s planets may have you feeling a little insecure about a recent change, the post New Year influences should give you the thumbs-up. February may bring a fabulous work or school based opportunity. However, March could see a dip in your stamina and resolve: don’t give in to a ‘make do’ attitude; don’t accept second best. April’s guiding planets should fire you up again: old ideas may work best. May’s planets disrupt communications and cash matters, while June enables you to undo or reverse a mistake. Taking it too easy in August could result in a time pressured September!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It could be that the day won’t feel particularly remarkable, but the planets will be exerting some powerful influences. A chance development, a glitch or even some minor bad news may well have a rather unexpected upside. A serious-minded individual may impact on the day in an intriguing way too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 26, 34, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Powerful planetary shifts are likely to create a demanding, possibly competitive vibe on the work front, but with good rewards in view too. That said; good intentions won’t be enough. It’s the sort of day where you will need to keep up with the best – and then some! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 12, 23, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Powerful planetary shifts will certainly lift your energy levels and there should be numerous benefits on several fronts. All that said; you may need to make sure that you don’t get too carried away. The road to excess will be an easy one to avoid if you summon a little willpower! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 19, 26, 34, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today should offer a subtle improvement on yesterday. However, if there is a lingering feeling of something hanging over you, then it might be a good idea to spend a couple of hours in the morning checking facts, figures and details. This will help will help dispel any sense of unease! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 16, 22, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where you may be inclined to give vent to your feelings. However, the timing is slightly out, since you may end up grumbling about something that can’t yet be changed. Voicing your complaints is more likely to cause tensions than resolve them. Think twice! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 24, 26, 32, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 As Saturn starts to kick out some very profound vibes, it will bring some very welcome nerve and verve too. You may be encouraged to go that extra length with a few welcome results. A friendship on the cusp could undergo another and unexpected development: one that takes you by surprise! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 14, 22, 35, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’ll be able to cash in on the positive vibes, but in terms of romance you may need to demonstrate a little more care and consideration. There’s not much middle-ground on this front. Mistakes will need to be reversed and misunderstandings will need to be cleared up! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 23, 26, 34, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 If there is any kind of achievement that you have been striving towards over the last few weeks, then today could be the day that brings a much wanted breakthrough. This does not mean that you’ll spend the entire day laboring; it’s more about channeling a powerful boost in a way that benefits you! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 24, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While for most Archers a pensive mood is likely to descend you don’t need to succumb to the slightly somber vibe. Don’t over analyze a chance or light-hearted comment, and the old saying: ‘if you can’t beat them, join them’ is one that you should bear in mind! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 25, 33, 36, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While you’re likely to be in sparkling form on most fronts throughout the day, in romance you could find that your airy charm doesn’t quite measure up. There’s a slight tendency to present an image of what you think another person expects. Slight peer pressure may be an issue! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 16, 21, 34, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’re likely to notice a subtly charged atmosphere. Incoming information is likely to shift your perspective when it comes to one specific matter – there may even be a slight power gain in your favor. All that said; it’s not a day to take advantage of this in your day-to-day dealings! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 29, 31, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thoughts of general self-improvement are likely to dominate your day, thanks to a significant lift in the cosmic mood, tone and vibe. Broadening your horizons is always a great idea, but make sure that your new targets and goals are flexible enough to withstand any changes! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 32, 35, 38, 49

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Steve Landesberg, Maxwell Caulfield, Gary Player, Susan Anspach, Austin Majors, Salli Richardson, Bruce Hornsby, Johnny Mandel, Boris Karloff

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Nicole Kidman is looking for a more serious role to sink her teeth into and the planets suggest that her wish is about to be granted. What’s more there are suggestions that there may be an award on the way for her!