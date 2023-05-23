Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 23 May 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

To every disadvantage there is a corresponding advantage. — W. Clement Stone

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you want a crop for one year, grow grain; if you want a crop for ten years, grow a tree; if you want a crop for a hundred years, grow men. — Chinese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

An inch of time is an inch of gold, but you can’t buy that inch of time with an inch of gold.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may seem like a quiet, non-descript day. However, it could be described as the sort of day that has more influence than you realize. One particular decision-making process might be so indirect you may not notice you’re a part of it until after it’s more or less complete! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 20, 26, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Decisive lunar aspects are likely to add a dash of excitement to romantic matters. They also suggest that you’re due a stroke of minor good luck too. Something that is work or career related has the capacity to make a gentle difference, so long as you don’t allow yourself to be too distracted! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 38, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s certainly a day where you are more likely to notice the little pockets of inefficiency, thanks to a highly discerning vibe. While you shouldn’t ignore them completely, it’ll be a good idea to keep them in perspective and not devote too much time to needless fixes and repairs! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 23, 30, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Don’t allow one slightly iffy development at the start to impact on the rest of the day. Incoming news is likely to be good. Your ideas, if communicated, are likely to be received well, and cash matters are looking up. Do beware of making careless and/or thoughtless comments! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 26, 32, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You may need to firmly stick to your decisions, but without appearing stubborn for the sake of it. That said; you will be able to rely on your sunny tact and charm. It’s possible that one specific individual will need to act a little more on their own behalf, rather than expecting you to take up the slack! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 21, 30, 38, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Incoming information may well help to prompt a choice. Alternatively, there may be some useful news on the work/career front. This could lead to a specific change on a practical level. It won’t all be down to chance and timing, though. You may need to be a little more proactive! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 20, 21, 38

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Striking the right balance shouldn’t be too difficult today, so long as you don’t give in to the slightly judgmental vibes. If you feel that you need to correct certain processes and/or opinions on the work front, then do make sure that you have the authority to do so and that you have a valid point! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 33, 46, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Communications are likely to create slight tensions, if you let them. Part of the problem is that you may not gather all the relevant facts before reacting, which may pave the way for all kinds of misunderstandings. The afternoon may bring clarity in the form of a very minor letdown! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 25, 31, 32, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a slight undercurrent of misgiving in today’s chart. Even if things look ideal you’ll still be inclined to search for any metaphorical cracks. This glass-half-empty approach can be useful, if channeled constructively. With this analytical mindset, you can at least preempt minor problems! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 39, 45, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It is possible that something, or even someone, gets under your skin. This is less likely to be connected to romance, and more likely to be linked to a personal matter. You may not be able to figure out why this specific event or individual is affecting you so much. Answers will come soon! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 13, 26, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Responsible and mature influences replace the flightier ones. The general vibe may become a trace materialistic and as a result, one particular matter or issue could be regarded in a new but not necessarily improved light. This is likely to be connected to your daily routine! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 28, 32, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you’re trying to catch up on some outstanding work you may find it even harder than usual to concentrate. It is possible that romance will be the root source of this impatience. Today’s slower vibe, courtesy of planetary shifts, may actually be more constructive than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 20, 38, 39, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Marvin Hagler, Kelly Monaco, Scatman Crothers, Joan Collins, Rosemary Clooney, Drew Carey, Shelly West

