These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Who you are speaks so loudly I can’t hear what you’re saying. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

After three days without reading, talk becomes flavorless. — Chinese proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The longer the night lasts, the more our dreams will be.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a surge of confidence and a welcome improvement in your cash levels, but don’t spend it, even if you find the perfect outfit, because August and September offer travel opportunities that shouldn’t be missed! Be aware that holiday romances aren’t likely to go the distance, though. October will be a month that requires some moderation: spending should be kept to a minimum, and great ideas should be stored away for future use. The run-up to Christmas is likely to bring a hint of romance, but you may need to wait for things to warm up fully until the New Year. A career choice in the spring may appear to backfire or flop, but the planets suggest that it will be a useful, if stressful phase!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A fit of impatience is likely to overtake you; if things are not done properly and you find that you’re tempted to cut corners to save time you are likely to miss something. There’s nothing wrong with being efficient, but being too economical with your time might mean extra work later! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 27, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Be prepared to be a little cynical and a little skeptical today. You might want to recognize the best in everyone, but hold back a little. If you find that you’re having doubts about someone’s claims or promises then chances are there’s a good reason. Listen to that inner voice! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 13, 29, 33, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’ll have good intentions, but a noticeable clash between key planets suggests that you may well find this day a little exasperating and you may find others are a little inflexible. If nothing seems to be going according to plan, then try toning down your expectations or targets, just for today! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 26, 30, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You will be in for a rather intense day as lunar aspects zone in on your day-to-day routine. You’ll feel their influence especially strongly and you could find that as you become a little less impulsive and spontaneous, it could be used to your advantage, especially on the work/career front! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 21, 33, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You will need to be careful that you avoid any conflicts on the work front, because a small disagreement will have the potential to develop into a much greater argument if encouraged. Although it is usually others that are asking for your advice, you would be sensible to align yourself with the majority view! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 14, 26, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’ll need to find a happy balance for yourself if you find yourself being pulled into two different directions. On the one hand you feel a need to bring some more organization to your daily routine. However, you will also feel yourself drawn to exploring the more independent side of your life Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 22, 26, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Don’t let one moment of awkwardness impinge on the entire day; it might come from a close friend or even a partner. The trouble is that their behavior will put you on the defensive, which will put you in a stubborn mood. The impasse can be easily broken if you’re prepared to meet someone halfway! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 30, 34, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The lunar influences suggest that work or school will become something of a challenge, as you’ll want people to keep you up to date on office or school matters. However, you’ll be more reluctant to return the favor, which could cause some minor communication problems! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 27, 32, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a definite divide in your life, which will become apparent today thanks to highlighted ambitions in terms of work or school. You’ll be on a roll, but at the same time you might feel dissatisfied with the lack of inspiration around you. Ride it out, because the mood will pass! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 25, 31, 33, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Sometimes, you can be more than a little domineering in their views; and can also tend towards intervening a little too much, and this is going to be one of those times. However, you are being advised by the planets to step back from a specific situation, until you know more about it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 29, 33, 38

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s more than likely that romance dominates your thoughts, but not necessarily in a good way. If your actions have been a trace too self centered lately then today will bring a sharp reminder of how you need to consider other people. There’s certainly plenty to think about whether you’re attached or single! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 13, 26, 39, 40

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Someone who is, or who could become rather special, will guide you through what might be a difficult day. Your judgment will be at its best, so you’ll know deep down that you should allow this person to guide or advise you; besides, you could be enjoying more intimate moments together later! Today’s Numbers: 1, 10, 14, 23, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Joan Crawford, Moses Malone, Amanda Plummer, Keri Russell, Roger Bannister, Ric Ocasek, Hope Davis, Chaka Khan, Marty Allen

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Since the huge popularity of Downton Abbey Hugh Bonneville has been in great demand. The movements of the planets tell us that Hugh’s next movie is going to make him even more popular!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.