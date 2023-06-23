Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 23 June 2023.

Love is the emblem of eternity; it confounds all notion of time. — Anna Louise de Sta‘l

An open enemy is better than a false friend. — Greek Proverb

What is good for the hive is good for the bee.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Contrary influences indicate that the day could go one of two ways: you could really charm someone, or you could actually alienate them with a slightly overconfident or thoughtless approach. It is probably not a good day to show off or to try and create a dazzling impression! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 20, 27, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Fickle and slightly unreliable influences will rule for one day. If you’re not time-pressured or laboring under an important commitment, then you can let your hair down. However, if you are working through a current obligation of some kind, then negotiate some breathing space before postponing it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 32, 36, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You’re likely to be in a rather dithery mood. Perhaps there’s a need to get something off your chest after a slight let-down or disappointment. It’s possible that the let-down is so subtle that you can’t quite put your finger on what is troubling you. Give it a day or two for further clarification! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 21, 30, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You are likely to surprise some with a change of tactics. You may have a desire to start afresh or tackle an ongoing matter in a new way and although you’re likely to be a hundred percent committed, you may encounter minor obstacles in someone’s equally determined approach! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 38, 43, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A slightly nagging vibe may encourage a counterproductive approach. It’s perhaps best not to implement new strategies or tactics on any front, since the results could be disappointing. In addition: something that appears to be a certainty in the first instance may turn out to be a little unreliable! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 22, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Sensitivity levels are likely to be very high. That said; it’s a one-off day, thanks to the full moon, and the overall vibe will eventually calm down. With that in mind do avoid feeding into any tension. Don’t deliver anything that sounds like an ultimatum, because it will be challenged! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 16, 25, 38, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s laborious, counterproductive vibe may be very subtle, but effective. Unresolved matters are likely to remain unresolved for now and being too pushy won’t help to settle anything. If you go looking for answers to difficult or awkward questions, you might not like what you hear! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 29, 34, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Slightly unsettled influences are likely to zone in on the emotional zone, although the rather rigorous full moon may exert a rather one-sided perspective. If there are some changes that you want to make, then today is not likely to be a good day to take action! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 21, 30, 37, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The pushy full moon could actually be quite useful, since it will give you short bursts of concentrated energy. It’s a day to deal with quick problems and tackle very short-term projects. It might be best not to deal with anything that requires a long- term view or patience! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 20, 35, 41, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The full moon in your sign may well bring about a change in perspective, which, in the short term, could lead to one or two minor but unwise decisions. Letting yourself be guided by your heart rather than your head may not be the best way to deal with ongoing issues at the moment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 30, 37, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may get to hear something that isn’t the greatest news; perhaps you hear something yet to be confirmed. However, it’s not the best day to talk your concerns through. It’s more a day to stack the information into something that you can process at a later date. Details may make a difference! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 28, 34, 41, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The full moon may facilitate a slightly confused vibe. This will settle after today, but in the meantime do try to avoid sending mixed messages when it comes to ongoing obligations and responsibilities. Be absolutely clear in order to minimize dented feelings and/or slight embarrassment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 26, 32, 45

Selma Blair, Frances McDormand, Jim Metzler, Diana Trask, Bob Fosse, June Carter Cash

