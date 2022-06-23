These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 23 June 2022.

Love is the emblem of eternity; it confounds all notion of time. — Anna Louise de Sta‘l

A deaf husband and a blind wife are always a happy couple. — French Proverb

What is good for the hive is good for the bee.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Opportunities for some romantic developments are possible, but it may be a day where you really will need to tend to other matters before turning your attention to personal matters. There may be a slight sense of dissatisfaction, which can be dealt with if you’re prepared to address something head on! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 17, 21, 30, 49

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Yesterday’s discontent should ease significantly, thanks to receding influences. You could focus on plans, aims and goals for the future: it would be the sensible thing to do. On the other hand, you could forget career matters and start the weekend on a slightly lighter-hearted note! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 22, 26, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s not a bad start to the weekend at all. The planets highlight news and information and there is also an indication of a new venture or opportunity. A short journey might even be on the near horizon too. All that said; your attention may be diverted elsewhere. The diversion is possibly related to romance! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 13, 25, 39, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications, which look lively and sparkling, could have a beneficial impact on your relationships. However, as tempting as may be to subscribe to the fun vibe, you may need to keep one eye on the ball over a separate matter. It could be related to an unresolved choice or decision! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 13, 27, 35, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s definitely a good day. The flightier effect of the moon will be offset by a calming vibe, but in an altogether positive way. This is the day to get your own way by being thoughtful, attentive and gentle. Temperate responses and reactions will facilitate the results you want! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 32, 38, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you could be in the mood for a little space. It’s not so much about avoiding company; it’s more about trying to get everything done, since the initial pace of the day is likely to be fairly hectic. Friends will mean well, even if they’re a little clumsy! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 33, 47, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you’ll be able to maintain your graceful image, as long as you don’t tackle anything too challenging. However, given the supportive influences, you would do better to address a separate and pricklier issue – one that perhaps clears up a recent miscommunication! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 26, 34, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A desire for some kind of material change will need to be kept in check, since this intent will be temporary. That said; it may well be exaggerated by the general vibe of very pushy lunar influences. Major purchases are very likely to lose their appeal after today, so do make sure you can return any unwanted items! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 12, 29, 32, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A mental block or obstruction should ease a little, but there may be a slight catch. Take advantage of the warmer vibes, which will help you to see generally things in a generally positive frame. However, do bear in mind that tomorrow’s planets will cast a rather different light on an ongoing matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 16, 21, 33, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There is perhaps a tendency to try and impose control on a day where unpredictability may well be inevitable. Your approach, however well intended, may see others reacting in an overly sensitive way. Even if you think you can do something more efficiently, you’ll be better off taking a step back! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 28, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A surge of optimism is likely to spur you into action and luck will be on your side in part. That said; trying to accommodate other people’s various demands, requests and views may be much easier said than done. While it will be possible to keep most reasonably happy, you will need to be realistic! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 21, 26, 32, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The general vibe should lift and there’s a chance that you will be feeling unusually impulsive. It’s not a bad time for letting go of your natural caution, as long as you don’t let this inclination affect any important decisions, such as financial ones. Use the influences where they’re needed: in romance! Today’s Numbers: 5, 18, 27, 33, 39, 42

Selma Blair, Frances McDormand, Jim Metzler, Diana Trask, Bob Fosse, June Carter Cash

