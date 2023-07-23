Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 23 July 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is one of the commonest of mistakes to consider that the limit of our power of perception is also the limit of all there is to perceive. — C. W. Leadbeater

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Every lion has to defend himself against flies. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The object of the superior man is truth.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Strong opinions are likely to emerge and with that in mind, it’s possibly a day to avoid those situations which might develop into a stalemate. It’s also a day to ignore those who claim to be right all the time. In addition; don’t take a potentially frosty encounter personally! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 27, 31, 42, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a slightly calmer vibe, which should come as a relief after a fretful couple of days. Just be careful how you react to incoming news: a delay or minor change in circumstances may well render the news irrelevant. Office gossip should be avoided as well since your reaction to it could be misinterpreted! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 35, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Unlike yesterday, it’s a day where not only can you afford to go against the grain, it may even be an excellent strategy to employ. While creative impulses may be a little hit-and-miss you’ll be in a better position to impress someone if you focus on those things that enable you to be more analytical! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 21, 25, 38, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You’re likely to have one of those days where you’re slightly out of touch with others. While it may be difficult to express your feelings, especially if there’s a slight disappointment, you won’t be the only sign responding to the slightly insular vibe. Try to remember that this will be a temporary phase! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 34, 42, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day when something could spark your interest, but you may not feel as though you can implement any new ideas or plans straightaway. As irksome as this may sound you will need to exercise a little patience. This brief wait or pause will actually serve you well if you let it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 25, 30, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may experience an unexpected moment or two, particularly when it comes to your professional relationships. Communications will be more prone to exaggerations and a trace of intrigue. A tactful approach on your part will be the best way to sidestep false or incomplete news! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 28, 34, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day where you could let your imagination take over a little too much on a couple of fronts, thanks to a dreamy and unrealistic vibe. It’s great to aim high. However; it’s not so great to turn down a good opportunity or offer because it doesn’t quite meet your temporarily demanding standards! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 29, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The focus is likely to shift to incoming information, although the actual news itself may well materialize much later in the day. If it relates to a puzzling matter then the answer might not be what you were hoping for. However; it should present a definite way forward! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 15, 22, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A more settled vibe should descend. Time-consuming and unexpected obstructions are more likely to ease and lingering cash concerns should recede a little more. Perhaps the only downside to an intrepid Mars/Jupiter combination will be a tendency to assume that you can’t go wrong! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 18, 21, 30, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There may be a slight glitch that could disrupt your routine. However, if you can react with flexibility, then you should recognize where you can make the necessary adjustments. You’ll have the energy to tackle this, but do watch out for going overboard with any changes! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 28, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may be harder than normal to stay focused, thanks to minor a distraction. If you’re faced with a tough choice in terms of a material or practical matter, then enlist the guidance of someone who knows what they’re talking about, since your judgment won’t be at its best! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 19, 27, 31, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The overall vibe, in general, may be a little unreliable. There is a subtle gap between how people seem to be behaving and how they’re really feeling. You won’t necessarily be able to close that gap enough to work out the finer nuances. It may be best to avoid intense dialogue for now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 20, 29, 32, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Slash, Marlon Wayans, Stacie Mistysyn, Woody Harrelson, Stephanie Seymour, Raymond Chandler, Arata Isozaki, Daniel Radcliffe, Charisma Carpenter

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.