TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is one of the commonest of mistakes to consider that the limit of our power of perception is also the limit of all there is to perceive. — C. W. Leadbeater

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A rich man has no need of character. — Hebrew Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The object of the superior man is truth.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A strong sun/moon combination will add some much needed oomph, but without the sense of pressure that has been lingering in the ether. Material matters look set to improve. The morning, however, may require some quick thinking or some decisive action with regard to a work matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 28, 31, 43, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a good day. The only downside is that you might not be able to everything on your to-do list. However, since there’s an emphasis on creative thinking and imaginative solutions, do make sure you keep a record of what goes through your head. An off-the-wall scheme or plan might just work! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 21, 26, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While the influences are likely to be fairly resourceful, you still may need to take care with financial matters. Perhaps you can take advantage of some minor good luck vibes in the afternoon. That said; don’t rely on this exclusively and don’t assume that miscalculations can’t happen! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 22, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where if you want to generate support or present a suggestion, do so after lunch, which is when luck will be on your side. Someone may be able to help you to get started with an idea or plan. It may be a question of picking the right moment and the right words! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 23, 27, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You should have enough steam to deal with lingering and current blips, with some left over for spare. All that said; it’s not a day to try and achieve the impossible. Nor is it a day to act beyond your limits. If in doubt, consider the long-term consequences of what you plan to do! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 21, 30, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The pace should level out again. A minor problem or glitch might offer a poor start to the day, but the afternoon should bring good humor and a cooperative vibe. It is also possible that what you perceive as a tiresome development will actually turn out to have a good side! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 27, 33, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Lighter influences should bring enough of a boost to reverse or undo a recent decision: one that was possibly made on an impulse. There’s also some good news on the work front looming. That said; it’s a day to keep an eye open for any minor errors that might slip under the radar! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 20, 26, 34, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a fairly obvious AM/PM split. Incoming information is likely to bring good news earlier in the day, while your cash- flow may look slightly shaky in the PM hours. It may be best to be a little more attentive to your finances from the start and to keep track of what you spend! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 28, 31, 36, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Improved influences should help firm up your perspective with regard to recent news. You should be able to tackle a previously unwise decision or settle a wavering issue with confidence and flair. It’s certainly a day where others are more likely to believe in you! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 14, 21, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Warmer influences reign. Romance is well-aspected, with you radiating just the right amount of shy charm to put right any recent confusion. While attached Goats can easily strike just the right note, singles should find that slow dates actually have plenty of potential to sizzle! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 20, 29, 35, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Communications will be strong; the overriding vibe is likely to be fairly decisive and confidence levels should be fairly consistent. You are likely to have plenty of opportunities to demonstrate your worth: in particular, an overdue or lingering matter might just require your kind of thinking! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 25, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 An easy but productive pace is likely to enable some minor but positive developments, so long as you don’t try to maintain control of absolutely everything. A trace of good luck is less likely to be related to material or financial matters, and is more likely to be related to distant news! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 23, 30, 39, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Slash, Marlon Wayans, Stacie Mistysyn, Woody Harrelson, Stephanie Seymour, Raymond Chandler, Arata Isozaki, Daniel Radcliffe, Charisma Carpenter

