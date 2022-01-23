These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Past the seeker as he prayed, came the crippled and the beggar and the beaten. And seeing them . . . he cried, “Great God, how is it that a loving creator can see such things and yet do nothing about them?” . . . God said, “I did do something. I made you.”” — Sufi teaching story

If there is no wind, row. — Latin Proverb

Patience is a tree with bitter roots that bears sweet fruits.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some much improved family relationships, as Jupiter brings an optimistic outlook. Any recent tensions will ease and vacations planned for August or September will be both relaxing and invigorating. However, mid September sees a difficult formation, which will disrupt everyone’s work plans. For you it will provide an opportunity to rethink the direction of your life; if there’s something you’re not happy with now will be the time to address it! November and December will see your love life warming up slowly; a meeting with a shy person will require you to draw on your skills of tact and subtlety, but it will be worth it! After the New Year be prepared for some significant changes at work or school, which will be ultimately beneficial changes, even if you can’t see it at first!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Your work/school day may seem quite hectic. This won’t be helped by the fact that you’ll perhaps be trying to catch up on missed or looming deadlines/targets, or you’ll feel uneasy about saying no. If you’re not careful, you may end up so swamped, you may miss an important indication on the romance front! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 26, 34, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A demanding authority figure (teacher/boss) plus an increasing workload multiplied by any unreasonable deadlines equals stress. Just try to remember that the planetary aspects causing this won’t last, and even though your effects won’t yield immediate results you will start to see a light at the end of the tunnel! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 16, 22, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a call for emotional sensitivity right now as there could be a minor disagreement or misunderstanding that you will need to iron out. Romance could be the focus of this minor stress, but equally, work/school matters may require a certain amount of delicacy. A more flexible approach is a must! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 17, 24, 35, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a good day, but you are likely to try and reap the benefits of a particular success or result long after it has concluded. You can bask in the afterglow of your achievement, so long as you know when to stop basking and resume your duties/chores. Minor celebrations are best left until the evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 18, 27, 32, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A rather intense planetary combination highlights the solutions to ongoing problems. For you the area that is likely to cause the most frustration is romance. Attached Leos should avoid heavy, serious discussions with their partners, while singles should consider postponing their hot date for another day! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 23, 26, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Earth-signs can be generous and today, thanks to the useful aspects around there will be the chance to finally understand, forgive, and forget someone’s misdemeanors. Let go of those negative feelings, to allow a burst of something far more positive take its place! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 13, 27, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to a surplus of air-energy you are not going to feel as laid back as usual. Small things are likely to annoy you more than usual, especially those things that seem unexciting, predictable or outright boring. Believe it or not, some kind of competitive sporting activity should help enormously! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 19, 23, 28, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A certain amount of disruption to your normal routine is likely to rattle you, particularly since those disruptions are likely to slow the pace down. From forgetting your wallet to losing an important email it will feel as though nothing is going your way. However, tomorrow will bring a chance to put today’s errors right! Today’s Numbers: 5, 7, 13, 24, 39, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Your energy levels are likely to be high, but you could misdirect them. Don’t worry though, because a good friend will be on hand to push you back in the right direction again. However, make sure that you plan some fun activity into the evening in order to revive your waning mood! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 21, 26, 35, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A certain planetary combination is likely to cloud your vision, but by focusing on pleasant interests with friends you can keep yourself grounded. If workers find that they’re feeling a little dreamy, try working on a project or assignment that requires creative and imaginative flair! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 33, 38, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A couple of negative aspects that are gaining influence right now suggest that an unexpected development in your love life will not be entirely to your satisfaction. However, if you take a step back you will see that any discord can be easily resolved with a little sensitivity! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 37, 42, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Watch the cash flow; challenging lunar aspects suggest that you’ll need to curb an impulse to overspend. If you’re feeling restless or bored then direct some of that surplus energy into an ongoing or outstanding work/school matter. You’ll feel less pressured, and you’ll feel less inclined to spend your money! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 24, 36, 43

