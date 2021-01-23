These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Past the seeker as he prayed, came the crippled and the beggar and the beaten. And seeing them . . . he cried, “Great God, how is it that a loving creator can see such things and yet do nothing about them?” . . . God said, “I did do something. I made you.”” — Sufi teaching story

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A fool is like all other men as long as he remains silent. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Patience is a tree with bitter roots that bears sweet fruits.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with the feeling that you’re in a rut, but stick with a good idea in March, even if it seems to be turning into a chore. April will be a time for home improvements, while May is geared for some sizzling romantic moments! June will bring the chance of a turnaround, but being proactive will speed up the process. Concentrate on yourself in August: resolve to take up a new interest, which in turn could spark a new friendship! October might start on a chaotic note, but romance will sweeten your mood. January is a time for career moves!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a day where the planets will be more supportive than you realize. While you may be inclined to sit on certain matters, do bear in mind that your best strategy is consistency: stick to your usual methods and approaches from start to finish. It may help to avoid prickly discussions, just for now! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 27, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Miscommunications are not likely to be major ones, but they do have the potential to cause a little awkwardness, especially if you speak before thinking. It’s rare for a poised Scorpio to be a little clumsy or bumbling, but it is likely to be one of those days. Check your facts first! Today’s Numbers: 9, 17, 26, 32, 43, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The grounded lunar aspects bring a touch of objectivity and will enable communication in a constructive way for much of the day. A moment of shrewd and/or perceptive timing is highly likely to bode well for emotional/romantic matters. Don’t assume that you’re the one who’s in the right, though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 18, 23, 37, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A Jupiter/moon combination is likely to have a slightly counterproductive effect in an otherwise relatively productive day. You may need to respond to incoming information with some caution, but don’t necessarily reject a useful or practical course of action if it doesn’t measure up completely! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 16, 25, 31, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The planetary emphasis is likely to zone in on personal matters. The consistently industrious vibe has the potential to supply a bit of a boost, although this will be due to effort rather than luck. It’s also a day to clear up loose ends – it’s possible that there’s a discovery to be made! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 32, 36, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day where you may find it harder than usual to be objective, since an emotionally-tinted vibe could be too subtle to detect and recognize. You may think that you’re approaching most matters with admirable impartiality. However; you’ll need extra focus to achieve this! Today’s Numbers: 7, 9, 13, 27, 31, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Your cash flow is looking pretty stable, but a very sudden increase of impulsive influences suggests that you could be easily persuaded to buy something that isn’t on your list. You can be a little susceptible to sale tactics at the best of times and today is perhaps one of those times! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 29, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not a bad day, but one unsettling aspect may have you concentrating too much on an area that can be left to its own devices. Keep potential problems well and truly in perspective. Think twice before claiming something; otherwise you could end up setting quite a challenge for yourself! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 33, 39, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a slight chill in the air, which suggests that communications could go awry in your personal relationships. There’s perhaps a very minor control issue influencing your responses. That said; it will be possible to channel this constructively in order to focus on one particular work based conundrum! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 35, 38, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The day may feel quite stodgy and possibly a little restrictive. Don’t worry, because the quirkier vibe will return in due course. In the meantime, given it’s a day with very few distractions you could address any outstanding tasks and chores that require plenty of concentration! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 23, 34, 37, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The recently carefree vibe is likely to be replaced with a much more focused one. That said; don’t let a sense of power go to your head, since there is a slight inclination to block someone else’s efforts and endeavors. Your intentions will be good, but your reasons may need a rethink! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 17, 26, 33, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may feel a little at odds with today’s rather staid vibe. You may even feel, very strongly, that your ability to think outside the box is being somewhat stifled. However, your perceptions are likely to be influenced by a rare glass-half-empty perspective. This will ease! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 32, 35, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Tiffani Thiessen, Jeanne Moreau, Princess Caroline, Chita Rivera, Brendan Shanahan, Princess Caroline of Monaco, Richard Dean Anderson, Gail O”Grady

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Amber Heard is facing a difficult time thanks to the nature of her split from Johnny Depp. However, the planets tell us that there is some really good news on the way for her career-wise!