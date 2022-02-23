These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Friendship is the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person, having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words. — George Eliot

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The wise man has long ears and a short tongue. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

A single conversation with a wise man is better than ten years of study.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will be something of a roller coaster ride for you as the planetary energies will be in full force throughout the year. In many ways this will be a year of extremes on all kinds of fronts. Emotionally, there will be some significant tensions early in the spring, but by the middle of the summer this will be replaced by a period of high passion and great fun, but holiday romances will be just that! Similarly, you may face some difficulties on the financial front in early fall. By the onset of the winter, though, an unexpected piece of good luck will completely turn your fortunes around in a very positive way. The post New Year period highlights personal relationships in a positive way: a new person could become more significant over the months!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Make the most of today’s wonderfully positive energies. This is a good day for making any changes that might be required, since there’s a near perfect balance between objectivity and consideration. The planets are giving you some space for thinking so take some time this afternoon to make a list of your main ambitions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 17, 23, 36 , 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The planetary influences mean that you need to exercise caution when coming to any opinions about the behavior of those around you. You may well find yourself feeling somewhat irritable this afternoon. It will be very important for you to keep your feelings close to your chest, unless you are certain you’re being fair! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 28, 37, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There are some powerful signs in the heavens that suggest you will have to deal with some unexpected challenges right now. This will fall particularly in the area of your relationships with close friends. It may be that someone misunderstood some gossip, so now is the time to put things right! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 26, 34, 39, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 You should be able to enjoy a wonderfully harmonious day, but with plenty of opportunities to improve your social life becoming available, it will also be a time that is filled with fun. Be prepared for the unusual, especially where your friends are concerned, and you will be guaranteed to have a blast! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 21, 27, 32, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You are known for your leadership and right now it may be up to you to save the day. Regardless of whether it’s someone’s surprise birthday party, or whether there’s some unexpected news, you will find the day presents the opportunity to impress with your famed mediation skills. Nice going! Today’s Numbers: 3, 12, 25, 34, 42, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Like a couple of other signs you should escape the worst of today’s planetary activity, but you will need to take care about the way you interact with those around you! There is a danger that you will ride rough-shod over other people’s feelings. Taking a step back to reconsider your approach will be the way to go! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 26, 34, 43, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 An excessive burst of air energy might see you feeling frustrated today, especially as the moon starts to make communication confusing and difficult. So before you do anything else make sure that you find a way to release that tension. That way you can avoid any conflicts later on! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 23, 36, 42, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A positive vibe that surrounds you will have you feeling on top of the world. Today will be a good day for style too, so pick up some new outfits, although be careful not to over spend, because while there’s nothing to suggest a problem with cash, the effect of the planets could make you imprudent! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 25, 33, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You need to be prepared today because a number of challenging aspects suggest that you’ll be liable to make some wrong decisions. It’s likely that you’ll be faced with a tough choice in terms of romance. Your judgment won’t be at its best right now, so enlist the help and guidance of trusted reliable friends! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 26, 33, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Although it may be a slightly wishy-washy day, the current influences will be such that you’ll be able to create your own sparkling atmosphere. Even if others seem a little flat, it’s merely a question of pushing the right buttons (in a nice way). Make sure any offered advice is wise! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 28, 32, 37, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a slight tussle between a dynamic vibe and an overly sensitive one. You may find that just as you’re starting to feel great something very minor occurs to make your mood slump a little again. Even the most independently minded air-sign can sometimes need some old-fashioned TLC and today is one of those days! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 34, 42, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Highly energetic influences will be somewhat ‘corrected’ by the more considerate ones. It may be back to the drawing board with regard to one particular matter; however, your levels of cautious optimism will give you the necessary burst of determination, but in a very constructive context! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 28, 33, 47

