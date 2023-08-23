Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 23 August 2023.

To find in ourselves what makes life worth living is a risky business, for it means that once we know we must seek it. It also means that without it, life will be valueless. — Marsha Sinetar

If work were good for you, the rich would leave none for the poor. — Haitian proverb

Indecisiveness breeds confusion.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There may be some good news that bodes well for personal matters, while a Jupiter/moon mix suggests that the latter part of the day might well take an unexpected turn with regard to a friendship matter. An issue regarding commitment might be the root cause of some useful dialogue! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a possible change of heart, change of mind, or change of plan. That said; don’t allow a moment of doubt to undo previous work. The pace of the day may be a little slower than recently, with one or two possible interruptions. However, the general drive will be in the right direction! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 34, 42, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Free-spirited air signs may not get as much out of the rather rigid vibes. That said; do make room for other people’s need to stay within their comfort zone. You may not have much patience for those who tend to zoom in on every single detail, but just let it go for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 35, 41, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s possible that a moment of insight or a sudden realization will impact a platonic relationship. While this will be a positive development, it’s clear that the moon will heighten your sensitivities, so deal with the matter in a couple of days. Don’t say anything you might wish to retract! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 13, 27, 33, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 As a fire sign, you may feel that today’s slower pace is slightly more formal, particularly when it comes to verbal exchanges on the emotional front. It may even be that you need to establish clearer and fairly precise communication lines when it comes to one specific relationship! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 14, 21, 30, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a tendency to try and stay in charge when it comes to emotional/romantic matters. This is one area that should be allowed a little more flexibility. Try and mellow out a little. Watch what you say too. It’s definitely a day where advice or strong opinions should remain unvoiced! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 29, 35, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s more than likely that romance will top the agenda, but not necessarily in a good way. If your actions have been a trace too self-centered lately then today’s corrective vibe is likely to bubble up. There could be a timely reminder of how you need to consider other people! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 33, 37, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It might be a taxing day for you, especially on the emotional/romantic front, but it’s certainly possible to clear the air with the right approach. It’s certainly a day to exercise a little caution when it comes to verbal exchanges. It’s certainly not a day to try and prove points either! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Taxing influences are likely to place a strain on your personal relationships. Attached Archers may not see eye to eye with their partners, while singles could find that the dating scene is a little wanting. It is possible that expectations on both sides need to be cleared up first! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 13, 25, 32, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 What may well dominate is a seemingly simple choice between following your head and following that inner voice. It may be best, just for today, to go with the most popular option, since the planets are still being a little prickly. You may need to curb a slightly materialistic approach too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 14, 28, 37, 49

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s possible that you may develop a temporary inclination to give in or settle for second-best, especially when it comes to an everyday or routine matter. Pushier or louder types may well erode your confidence a little and apply indirect or subtle pressure to step back from a possible opportunity! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 13, 20, 38, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Confrontational vibes from the prickly Pluto/moon mix will ease eventually without any action on your part, but you can make it easier from the start by taking a softer, more understanding approach with others. Don’t assume that you’re battling against everything! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 27, 35, 44

Kobe Bryant, Nicole Bobek, Jay Mohr, Rick Springfield, River Phoenix, Shelley Long, Barbara Eden

