These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 23 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

To find in ourselves what makes life worth living is risky business, for it means that once we know we must seek it. It also means that without it, life will be valueless. — Marsha Sinetar

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

What the people believe is true. — Native American Proverb (Anishinabe)

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Indecisiveness breeds confusion.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 You are usually considered as a very dynamic and good humored sign, but it could be that you decide you’re in the mood to follow your own wishes, regardless of the opinions of others. This need not be a negative issue; it all depends on how you present it to those who matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 24, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 If you find that you need a slight breather from practical obligations, then it’ll be important to honor any outstanding matters/tasks first. If you try and talk your way out of any such commitment, it may be interpreted incorrectly and/or unfairly by others. It’s perhaps a day to be reasonably transparent! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 19, 26, 34, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Don’t rely too much on your instinct or intuition over what should be a routine matter, because the Mercury/moon aspect is likely to misguide you. Getting too involved may add confusion. That said; trying to remain neutral may be quite difficult. The underlying issue may be related to a change that you’re not yet aware of! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 23, 27, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Marginally judgmental influences point to some communication difficulties. It’s not a great day for those heavy talks. Being a little insistent may be regarded by others as slightly (and perhaps unfairly) irresponsible. It might be wise to hold off for a couple of days before tackling a sensitive or delicate matter! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 30, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Clashing energies suggest that you may need to meet someone halfway. A certain amount of frustration at a figure of authority, possibly a parent is likely to be caused by a difference of opinions and while you may assume you’re in the right, it wouldn’t hurt to hear the alternatives! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 39, 47, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A slight cosmic chill may create slight distance between you and others, especially on the work front. You may even radiate extra-strong competence and efficiency. It’ll be easy to undermine others without meaning to. It may be best to keep competitive inclinations at bay! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 21, 34, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Fairly powerful influences should place the proverbial ball in your court. If you are careful you will be able to turn it to your advantage. This is great day for making a major impression in the office. However; it’s definitely a day to be discreet about promoting yourself! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 33, 42, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s an intense vibe about, which may impact on communications. Incoming information is likely to dominate your day, but you may need to keep something to yourself for the time being. It may also be wise to draw the line or set certain boundaries when it comes to a routine change! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 28, 31, 37, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s not the best day. Personal relationships are likely to be a little more sensitive than usual and it may be that you find it hard to communicate exactly how you feel. On the plus side you will be feeling brave enough to tackle a tricky matter. It’s definitely a day to play to your strengths! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 20, 29, 34, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You might need to keep things light. Little glitches shouldn’t be too tricky, but if you rely too much on talk and/or charm, you may find you don’t actually get very far. It’s a day to show willing, join in and generally be a team member. Don’t ask others to do something you’re not prepared to do! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 28, 32, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may well feel like taking it easy for the day; you may even be due a break. However, the planets suggest that you may need to check whether it’s plausible. If you get a nagging feeling that you perhaps you really can’t afford to slack off, then do heed it. Figuring out the root of your unease will help! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 27, 35, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A burst of confidence may need to be reined in sharply; otherwise you could set yourself up for a bit of a fall. Your best strategy for today will be to soften your approaches, especially if there’s someone you wish to impress or make happy. You’ll perhaps need to listen to what is being said! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 32, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Kobe Bryant, Nicole Bobek, Jay Mohr, Rick Springfield, River Phoenix, Shelley Long, Barbara Eden

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.