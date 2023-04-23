Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 23 April 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Whoever performs only his duty is not doing his duty. — Bahya ibn Pakuda

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

From a fallen tree, all make kindling. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Fortune has a fickle heart and a short memory.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Disrupted or hindered plans are likely to dominate the day. Cash and communications look prone to minor glitches. While these glitches will be easily manageable, unfortunately it’s likely to be one of those days where it’s one small thing after another. A creative plan may need to be shelved temporarily! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 25, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’ll be no bad thing to be a little skeptical of something that sounds too good to be true. If you feel even slightly doubtful about a decision or suggestion, then chances are you’re right to raise concerns. Don’t feel obliged to take on something that doesn’t seem quite right! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 23, 30, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Communications are not brilliantly aspected, and there are a few insular influences about. Any advice that suggests caution and/or restrictions may well irritate you, but you may recognize the element of truth. It’s definitely a day to consider the more sensible options! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 24, 29, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A spiky moon/Pluto mix is likely to bring a level of single- mindedness that you don’t often experience. There’s certainly a strong suggestion that one single issue will be the root cause of this. A personality clash is possible. That said; it’s not a day to be too aloof or chilly with others, even if you know you’re right! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 28, 33, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 While you may not realize it you could be prone to a marginally inconsiderate vibe. It’s not a day to do ignore other people’s needs. Others will expect your full commitment on several fronts, including work and relationships. Don’t duck out of doing your fair share on a practical level either! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 29, 33, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to prickly influences this could be a day where it feels as though nothing is going quite right. A minor issue in your personal life may need to be resolved but it is possible that you will perhaps have a tendency to assume the worst rather than hope for the best. A shift in attitude could make a vast difference! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 30, 39, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Today’s spiky planetary combination is likely to impact on matters closer to the home and closer to the heart. It’s certainly a day to avoid prickly dialogue and steer clear of risky methods. You may be tempted to take one risk on the grounds of the potential results, but you should really think this through! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 23, 36, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s not the best day of the week. Your energy levels are likely to dip just as other people’s minor problems begin to increase. Those around you are likely to be a little demanding, but not entirely cooperative. It may be best to let something – possibly an observation or request– go for now! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 21, 30, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It could be a day where it will appear as though nearly everyone else can get away with being quite selfish, but not you. This is not the case. Sooner or later poor approaches will be noted and/or challenged. It’s certainly a day to exercise some consideration, no matter what others may be doing! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 16, 25, 33, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where the planets will act like an authority-figure, pointing out the necessary steps you may need to take to correct errors and misjudgments. In your case, most of the errors are likely to be an indirect result of a slightly materialistic approach on your part! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 22, 35, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Spiky planetary influences are likely to create misunderstandings and minor tensions in your work-based life. It’s easy to overreact to the smallest thing. Don’t let a request for help become a long, drawn-out issue. It’s a day to minimize the drama and maximize the time available to put things right! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 30, 39, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications are likely to be a little iffy, and you may feel as though you are struggling to keep up with the demands of the day. It may be best not to rely on an offer of help, since you may well encounter someone who wants the glory but without exerting any effort! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 39, 43, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Joyce DeWitt, Craig Sheffer, Jan Hooks, Shirley Temple Black, Roy Orbison, Valerie Bertinelli, Lee Majors, Scott Bairstow

