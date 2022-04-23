These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 23 April 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Whoever performs only his duty is not doing his duty. — Bahya ibn Pakuda

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A people without history is like wind on the buffalo grass. — Sioux Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Fortune has a fickle heart and a short memory.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 There’s a distinctly obstructive element in today’s planetary line up and you could find that the general vibe is a little too rigid for making any real headway. You may not be able to pick and choose what you do on the work front, but you can certainly use the vibe to do some very useful problem-spotting! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 27, 32, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Seemingly insightful influences may well not be as productive as they could be. Instead of motivating you, they are likely to slow you down by either presenting too many options, or by emphasizing one very tricky, risky alternative. Self discipline is what will steer you through! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 29, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Lunar influences may well create a huge surge of confidence on a day where you would do well to factor other people’s opinions into your plans. It could be that you need to listen more to those who disagree with you and listen a little less to those who hang on to your every word! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 36, 41, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A Mars/moon mix suggests that you may experience mixed messages or signals at a point where you thought you were getting somewhere. It’s possible that something said earlier in the day may cause a prickly mood later on. However, it’ll be best to keep critical comments to a minimum! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 38, 42, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day to tend to and address any on-going or outstanding issues, since your ability to be objective and candid with yourself will be at its peak. It’s definitely one of those useful days, although you could overdo it. It may be best to select one or two things to address, mend or repair! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 15, 29, 34, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a great deal to be said for having a go or trying something new, but what you may need to consider is whether you’re perhaps investing your energies into the wrong key area. A couple of misguiding influences can be easily neutralized with a more flexible approach! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 18, 27, 31, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The planets are very likely to transform yesterday’s insightful vibe into a rather self-serving one. Today you will project an inflexible image, which could end up exasperating others. If you’re at work, then you may need to demonstrate cooperation rather than competitiveness! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 21, 34, 39, 40

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You could find that you drift into quite a complacent frame of mind. A tendency to dismiss certain comments or developments could come back to haunt you. The less you do now, the more the chores/duties will stack up. You may need to postpone a distracting romantic issue! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 17, 23, 35, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is a danger that you’ll slip into a rather optimistic frame of mind, despite the little signs and indicators of a bubbling issue. It could be a question of burying your head in the sand. Pay attention to incoming information. Acting sooner rather than later could save you a great deal in many ways! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 34, 47, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s perhaps a slight inclination to do your own thing, although if this bid for a little independence is channeled in the right way, then it may well open up some new possibilities in the workplace. The right way will be to play to your strengths, while the wrong way will be to emphasize other people’s weaknesses! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 20, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There may be a rather inflexible feel to the day. One specific area will perhaps require an extra amount of effort and application, but you may well be addressing this in an atmosphere that doesn’t feel particularly supportive. Keep going: mellower influences later in the week will correct this! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 39, 41, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Common sense may take a slight dip. Cash matters, which look stable, could suffer slightly from an impulsive desire to do your own thing. It’s not a day to act on a whim or ignore the consequences of a careless approach. You may end up trying to reverse today’s actions if you go overboard! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 13, 26, 31, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Joyce DeWitt, Craig Sheffer, Jan Hooks, Shirley Temple Black, Roy Orbison, Valerie Bertinelli, Lee Majors, Scott Bairstow

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.