These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 22 September 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Think where man’s glory most begins and ends. And say my glory was I had such friends. — William Butler Yeats

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The big thieves hang the little ones. — Czech Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

To know the road ahead, ask those coming back.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Romance may well be in the air, but the morning hours may bring about one or two interruptions to your weekend. Excessive impulses should be toned right down. If a helping hand is extended then make sure you acknowledge it. It may be a good strategy to be a little more inclusive! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 33, 38, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Planetary shifts bode extremely well for any long-term or bold changes that you may wish to make in your day-to-day routine, with a specific focus on your leisure hours. While your ideas may initially be a little excessive, those plans will evolve into something workable. New interests will be worth pursuing! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 17, 21, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Livelier influences are likely to create the right kind of weekend-mood. Your social life and friendships will most likely benefit from this burst of fun, although weekend workers may need to take it down a notch. Some innovative ideas on a practical level may need to be postponed temporarily! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 16, 27, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Indirect influences suggest that you’ll be feeling extremely warm and generous with others. That said; there may be something lurking at the back of your mind regarding a lingering issue – possibly related to a recent decision. It’s not a day to seek closure over minor issues! Today’s Numbers: 7, 17, 22, 26, 34, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communication is likely to be a main feature of the day. That said; despite the graceful vibe, you are likely to misinterpret informal exchanges and casual dialogue. Think before you respond. Seek the advice and opinions of a trusted third-party if you are in any doubt! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 21, 29, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to planetary movements you may find that you’re thinking rather deeply about a certain issue. This could be connected to a relationship matter. The answers are perhaps already quite obvious; you’ll just need to recognize them. Once you’ve taken that first step, the rest should fall into place! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 35, 46, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There are plenty of positives to extract, if you know where to look. Instead of focusing on the past, especially when it comes to friendships and romance, you should perhaps look to the immediate future. By the end of the day it’s quite possible that you’ll experience a minor epiphany! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 32, 37, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 This could turn into one of those days that just seem to tax your energies. However, an overly reflective, pensive mood is likely to make things seem worse than they actually are; the minor mishaps will be just that: very minor, but keep yourself focused on the positives! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 29, 32, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There may be a surprise development or occurrence and although this is likely to have a positive angle, it could set you off on the wrong track initially. While the development itself isn’t likely to be a seismic one, your interpretation of the development may be the misguiding factor! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 38, 41, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You’ll be pleased to hear that the improved and friendlier vibe will last pretty much all day, which bodes well for romantic matters. The weekend in general is looking good for first dates and tender exchanges. If you’re single then you’ll be able to make the most of a gracious social vibe! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 21, 30, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 While you’re likely to be witty and sparkly on almost every front and for nearly every occasion, you may not be able to extend this mood to romance, no matter how hard you try. The reason for this could be down to an issue revolving around communication from a distance! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 15, 26, 34, 41

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You should prepare yourself for a pretty successful day. The luck factor is present; you’re likely to feel more emotionally in touch, and the chance for some interesting romantic developments is more than possible. A misunderstanding in the morning can be easily resolved too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 26, 32, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Shari Belafonte, Tommy Lasorda, Joan Jett, Catherine Oxenberg, Scott Baio, Debby Boone, Tom Felton, Andrea Bocelli, Nick Cave, David Coverdale

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.