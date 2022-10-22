Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 22 October 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Take a chance! All life is a chance. The man who goes farthest is generally the one who is willing to do and dare. — Dale Carnegie

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A man’s ruin lies in his tongue. — Egyptian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Distant water won’t help to put out a fire close at hand.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A slightly selfish vibe may descend. Minor clashes are likely if you make too many demands, while tensions can be eased if you incorporate other people’s views and opinions. A token of appreciation may well help to reverse what could be a slightly negative view! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 27, 32, 35, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Given the frivolous vibe it’s a day where you may become irritable with an apparent lack of depth in thought and speech. It is possible that everyone will appear easily swayed by surface appearances. If this is the case then you may need to put aside one particular scheme/project just for now! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 14, 26, 38, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a good day if you can strike the right balance between work and your personal life. If you dedicate all your time and energy to an emotional matter, you may find that a practical issue soon evolves and vice-versa. Keep one eye on all fronts, rather than investing all your energies into one single area! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 19, 24, 36, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There’s a rather sparkling but misleading vibe to kick-start the week. Avoid taking on too many commitments or over- estimating your sphere of influence, especially during the daylight hours. You have the capacity to be quite irresistible, but by the evening that power will wane considerably! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 29, 35, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Lunar shifts indicate a swift change in your approach. It could be that you decide you’re in the mood to follow your own wishes, regardless of the opinions of others. This need not be a negative development. However, it does hinge on how it impacts on those who matter! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 21, 30, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Effervescent influences suggest that you may need a brief break from those issues and matters that you may regard as high- maintenance. However, this may not be a wise move. If you try and wriggle out of any established commitment, it may be interpreted as an evasive tactic by others! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 16, 25, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s not a day to play games on any level. This will be especially true during the daylight hours. Don’t assume that you’re totally in charge and therefore able to use certain situations to your advantage. Don’t allow yourself to be tempted to exaggerate facts in order to get your own way, either! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 30, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A new direction on the work front could open up. However; the current planets suggest that this opportunity may require a longer-term commitment than you first assume. You may need to take note of a couple of drawbacks before leaping in. It’s certainly a day to be clear in your mind about future expectations! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 33, 38, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Be careful what you say, today. While you may assume you’re in the right over one particular matter, you could find that listening to the alternatives leads into one of those sudden and very useful realizations. It’s a day to take on board incoming information without challenging it too strongly! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 29, 34, 42, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may well feel as though everyone else is somehow managing to be super-efficient while you’re struggling to keep up. Take a closer look and you’ll see that it’s not necessarily an accurate view. You’ll have your own strengths – namely a level of tact and discretion! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 21, 25, 33, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A slightly dramatic vibe affecting your decisions will be down to the moon in your sign. Don’t assume that you have the full measure of new developments, especially when it comes to emotional matters, and avoid projecting the wrong image, especially on the work/career front! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 30, 38, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s possible that someone may test your patience or try to take advantage of a particular aspect of your nature. While it’s certainly a day where you’ll have no problems whatsoever drawing the line or setting certain boundaries, you may want to consider a slightly more tactful approach! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 35, 42, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Derek Jacobi, Jeff Goldblum, Catherine Deneuve, Doris Lessing, Christopher Lloyd, Annette Funicello, Zac Hanson, Jonathan Lipnicki, Brian Boitano

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.