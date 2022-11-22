Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 22 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Long years you’ve kept the door ajar To greet me, coming from afar. Long years in my accustomed place I’ve read my welcome in your face. — Robert Bridges

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Since we cannot get what we like, let us like what we can get. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

What you see is real; what you hear may not be.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Today should be a little more dynamic than of late. Supportive influences may well give you the upper hand, but don’t be too pushy when it comes to an emotional issue: it’s certainly a day to give someone a little breathing space. Holiday celebrations will be infinitely warmer as a result! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 27, 31, 34, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’re likely to slip into a very relaxed mood at a point when your motivation levels will need to be a lot higher. This is not a good day to saunter through your tasks. This is a day to do your fair share. Holiday celebrations may put you in touch with an interesting character later in the day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 9, 15, 21, 38, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 The day is actually brimming with potential, but it may require some initial effort on your part to develop this. An emotional connection may need a little attention in the earlier hours. If someone proves to be unreliable then there may well be a good reason why! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 23, 28, 32, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While a cheery holiday mood is likely to descend almost from the start, just bear in mind that a subtle either/or choice may well develop. It’s a day where you can, with a few realistic tweaks, have the best of both worlds. You may just need to identify what it is you don’t need in order to make the right choice! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 22, 26, 34, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A bubbly, chirpy vibe will settle in, thanks to benign lunar influences. A chance to catch up on harmless gossip in your social circle will ease the recent pressures. It’s certainly a day to let go of a minor gripe. A flattering or flirty comment could come just at the right time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 17, 21, 30, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Your relationships in general are well-aspected. Get-togethers and social events have the capacity to be both warm and quite invigorating too. It may all depend on your ability to relinquish control a little. Ignore a slightly competitive urge to out-do someone! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 26, 34, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You can look forward to a fairly relaxed pace, more or less from start to finish. However, there’s a slight disinclination to get involved. If you want a bubbly, sociable environment then you may need to bear in mind the old saying: many hands make light work! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 25, 38, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There is a distinct chance of overdoing it or going a little too far. The fiery sun suggests that you’ll need to be realistic about your plans for the day. Don’t make careless promises, because someone could take your assurances quite seriously. Let others shape the more important decisions! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 27, 33, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Today’s influences may feel a little anxious, for no good reason. Try not to react to it, because instead of dealing with a problem, you’re likely to go off on a tangent instead. Recruit help and advice if necessary: it may be that all you need is for someone to confirm that everything’s fine! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 39, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While the holiday vibe has the capacity to be both warm and reliable in general terms, it’s a day where communications have the potential to get a little interesting. A discovery or disclosure could get you thinking. Perhaps a nudge or a prompt from someone will get the ball rolling! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 39, 42, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The last couple of days haven’t exactly been generous with the fun factor, but today the emphasis will be on fun and romance; it is likely to be a memorable day for all the right reasons. It’s also a good time to have a long chat with someone close if you wish to clear up a recent misunderstanding! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 21, 30, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You are due for a good day in general terms. In addition, there may be a stress-busting moment, or something may bring a sigh of relief. Romance is on the agenda too. However, there is such a thing as being a little too restrained and/or reserved. Maybe you can afford to loosen up a little! Today’s Numbers: 6, 19, 22, 24, 38, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jamie Lee Curtis, Rodney Dangerfield, Mariel Hemingway, Billie Jean King, Boris Becker, Scott Robinson, Brian Robbins, Tom Conti, Robert Vaughn

