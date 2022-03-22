These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 22 March 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Perhaps the greatest social service that can be rendered by anybody to the country and to mankind is to bring up a family. — George Bernard Shaw

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Choose a wife with your ears, not your eyes. — French Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Patience is wisdom in waiting.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Today’s new moon should get things moving in the right direction again with or without assistance. That said; don’t assume that external help and support will be lacking, because it’ll be there for the asking. It’ll be a question of knowing when to act and when to hold back! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 28, 32, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where your ability to persuade others will be raised a notch or two. As long as you use this constructively, then by the end of the day you should be celebrating a minor success on the back of this. That said; don’t use this skill for what others may regard as selfish aims! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a potential development or improvement to be secured, thanks to the dynamic influences. This is likely to revolve around business partnerships and joint efforts. That said; there’s also a strong and possibly counterproductive emphasis on your social activity, which you may need to resist! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 18, 25, 37, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may well be two separate developments. While the mellower influences will zone in on romance in the evening, the daytime influences will be working to make sense of another issue that is perhaps a trace confusing. That said; don’t let these two separate matters overlap! Today’s Numbers: 3, 9, 14, 26, 32, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The moon will bring just the right amount of insight and perception for the work front, but you might find it difficult to switch off this evening, which looks primed for a touch of romance. Try not to let the demands of the day use up all of your energy and do accept any help if it is offered! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 28, 29, 36, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The new moon will get you thinking hard and have the capacity to put you on the right track. That inner caution or inner voice will be certainly making a lot of sense and it might be wise to note down the main points of your thoughts and keep them as a reminder for another time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 16, 20, 34, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Industrious influences suggest that you could benefit from an unexpected discovery. Concentrating on work matters is likely to produce some good results. However, there’s a subtle breakthrough in romance too. Focusing on emotional matters may well yield one or two surprises! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 24, 27, 37, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Yesterday’s diligent approach is likely to continue, but with fewer obstacles to clear. A charismatic mood bodes well for your relationships, whether professional or personal. The general vibe from start to finish has the capacity to be a lively, buzzing one, so don’t waste it! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 19, 24, 36, 40

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is a highly reliable vibe at work, but there is a rather chaotic one too. It’s certainly a day to expect offers of support. That said; these offers are likely to be made later in the day rather than sooner. Don’t let pride get in the way of accepting any extra help: be gracious about it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 26, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Mixed influences have a surprisingly workable combination, in that they’re supportive and pushy. Career options may open out, and while there are no stunning surprises, there should still be some useful information. Chances are that what you may hear will originate from a reliable source! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 29, 33, 41, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Communications are very well aspected, but only to a point; because it is more than possible that someone may require a great deal of effort on your part. Keep going; you’ll get there. Your relationships in general should benefit from today’s useful influences as a result! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 20, 24, 38, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a good day to tidy up any loose ends or any lingering obligations. There’s a faint indication that something is still outstanding; something that should have been concluded by now. Deal with it; get it out of the way, because there is likely to be a subtle but significant change this evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 21, 23, 30, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Karl Malden, William Shatner, Bob Costas, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Elvis Stojko, Matthew Modine, May Britt, Lena Olin, Reese Witherspoon

