TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You don’t stop laughing because you grow old; you grow old because you stop laughing. — Michael Pritchard

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

An iron rod bends while it is hot. — Greek Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Life is a dream walking, death is going home.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may seem like a day of opportunity and progress. However, there’s not a lot of luck to draw on. The morning, which is likely to be slightly prickly, won’t be a great time for making important decisions. In addition; the afternoon could set the stage for some minor blunders on the emotional front! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day where the overall vibe is likely to switch from supportive to obstructive, bit-by-bit. There’s a slight tendency to narrow your focus on material and practical matters and while there is also the potential for some interesting romantic developments, it may come down to a direct either/or choice! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 20, 26, 34, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A marginally fretful vibe may well develop. You could find that you’re dwelling on an issue that’s either been-and-gone, or is far ahead in the future. In addition, there’s a strong indication that you’ll be a little more susceptible than usual to other people’s moods, which today are likely to fluctuate! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 26, 29, 35, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where even the most relaxed and flexible plans are likely to be somewhat disrupted. Over-the-top types may test your patience and with regard to your daily-routine there’s a hint of slightly wasted effort or time. All that said; do keep going: good actions and gestures will be noted! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 27, 32, 38, 45

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day where fraught influences are likely to disrupt the flow of communication somewhat; not just for you, but for others too. Right responses will seem harder to generate. A friendly gesture will speak louder than words, especially if you’re feeling a little prickly or overly sensitive! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 16, 22, 39, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 So-so influences will morph into pricklier ones as the hours progress. A slight communication issue will be more easily resolved before lunch, since your mood will be far more positive and you’ll come across as far more approachable. It’s not a day to leave things to stew! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 26, 34, 41, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Incoming information may be incomplete or not very reliable. Decisions should be made with a clear, cool head, so do wait until the afternoon before deciding or committing to anything, especially if cash is involved. Besides, you’ll feel easier saying no, if necessary! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 32, 43, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You could find that you’re in a rather serious frame of mind. However, as a water-sign you’ll find it easier to adapt to the overly sensitive vibe. A serious heart-to-heart may well prove to be useful in the long run, but you may need to find a tactful way to open up the communication lines! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 39, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A shifting vibe indicates that a sudden U-turn or change of mind earlier in the day may not actually work out in your favor. If you need to put an overly domineering or outspoken individual in their place, then wait until the after the weekend. The same applies with any other either/or choices! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 34, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thoughtful influences will bring an unassuming but wise vibe. Prickly aspects may well provide one of those valuable moments of insight, where you suddenly realize why someone has been acting out of character. This could be related to a very recent admission or development! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 32, 38, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to both a surge of fiery energy and to a slightly judgmental vibe you are likely to be somewhat directed on the wrong track. You may be absolutely convinced that you’ve got the correct measure of someone, but it may actually be a day to go with the majority view! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 25, 31, 41, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Don’t allow one minor piece of unexpected and unwelcome news to shape the day; money matters might not be as fabulous as you initially thought, but the day will still have plenty of potential. There’s a potentially positive development in your social zone to appreciate! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 11, 25, 30, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Carson Daly, Cory Alexander, Todd Rundgren, Meryl Streep, Lindsay Wagner, Tracy Pollan, Bill Blass

