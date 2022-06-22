These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 22 June 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

You don’t stop laughing because you grow old; you grow old because you stop laughing. — Michael Pritchard

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Charity sees the need, not the cause. — German Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Life is a dream walking, death is going home.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 If you’re planning on a fun evening, then make a beeline for an air sign. They, like you, will be more receptive to a more light hearted approach. That said; the rather non-descript vibe during the daytime should be regarded as a constructive rather than obstructive one! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 24, 32, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A fiery vibe suggests that you are likely be feeling less than patient with certain people, especially if there are some rather undependable individuals around. Don’t allow this to descend into friction and don’t allow this to distract from a possible romantic development! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 33, 37, 45

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may well find yourself having a great day amid a rather fun vibe. Romance could be one of the beneficiaries of this fairly relaxed atmosphere, but where you may make some real headway is with your professional relationships. New work related contacts could be just what you need! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 21, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Hearty lunar influences may facilitate a fresh opportunity, one that may well open doors on the career front, but don’t let it take over your life. In addition, another more immediate distraction, in the form of something from the past, might crop up, which can’t be ignored! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 27, 39, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Some Lions may regard the day as the start of a long weekend, rather than the end of a working week. It’s possible that something should not be postponed, since it could bubble up again on Sunday. It’s certainly a day to clear up and – if possible – complete your current to-do list! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 28, 32, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You may experience a slightly frustrating day in terms of romance, but this could be down to your perception rather than to actual events. You might be feeling that you need a little space and independence, but you’ll find that a little patience and understanding will help enormously! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 35, 41, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Fiery influences see a slight surge in the fun-aspect and a possible dip in terms of practical and material matters. There is also a chance that messages could be delayed, lost or just forgotten. If you’re looking ahead to a relaxed weekend then it’s definitely a day to push yourself! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 24, 39, 42, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a noticeably fiery vibe, which for water-signs, may well translate as a slight struggle between intuition and logic. If you tend to favor your instincts, especially where emotional matters are concerned, then bear in mind that for today it may be better to go with logic! Today’s Numbers: 5, 8, 11, 20, 36, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The fiery moon is likely to bring with it a desire to do something quite memorable or distinctive, more or less for the sake of shaking off the normal routine. That said; make sure that you do this in a way that doesn’t impact on others in a negative way. It’s a day to be considerate! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 23, 30, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a useful kind of day, although it may not be the easiest. A possible inner sense you may feel about an imminent change in the direction of your life should be explored further. That said; thanks to an unexpected communication, it may not be the best day to act on what you glean or learn! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 13, 25, 38, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You’ll certainly experience the Friday feeling, although it may be hard to channel this in any way, especially for those facing a day of work or responsibilities. Fortunately, tomorrow will enable the fun-vibe; this time without incurring any penalties, so for now don’t overdo anything that you’re likely to regret! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 21, 26, 37, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A new face on the scene may cause slight confusion, even though there’s a strong suggestion that this encounter is not likely to develop into something more. The planets advise a more cautious frame of mind on your part. Don’t leap in and don’t let your imagination take over! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 18, 20, 32, 49

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Carson Daly, Cory Alexander, Todd Rundgren, Meryl Streep, Lindsay Wagner, Tracy Pollan, Bill Blass

