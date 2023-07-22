Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 22 July 2023.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The opportunity to implement some much-needed changes is likely to come your way. This is most likely to affect your day-to-day life or your daily routine. However, in order to make the most of the planetary trend, you could find that you need to demonstrate more commitment to an ongoing development! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A flurry of planetary activity can be harnessed in the right way with the right mindset. It could provide the determination that may have been lacking up to now. It’s certainly a day where you’ll spot the opportunities. Negative feedback from someone may be useful – to an extent! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 35, 38, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Seismic planetary combinations could create a kind of pressure day, where you may well be expected to pull proverbial rabbits out of the hat. Generally speaking, you should expect things to actually be a lot harder than they originally seem. Don’t make casual or offhand promises, especially after lunch! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 21, 25, 32, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Shifting influences are likely to boost productivity and shrink your patience levels. It’s possible that your aims/goals for the day will be a touch overambitious, which could create a few minor strains for everyone involved. Make the most of the day, but don’t tread on any toes in the process! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Planetary switches could be useful if a little stress-inducing from the start; if you’ve been too preoccupied with one particular set of objectives on the work front, then today could redirect your focus in a constructive way. It may be time to expand a little so that you can work to your strengths! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary changes have the capacity to support decisive action and focused thinking. However, it’s also a day when it’s difficult to hit the right tone when it comes to persuading and motivating others. Softening your general approach will be possibly the only way forward! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 38, 41, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s a day to observe your current commitment, since there may well be one or two loose ends to tie up, especially on the work front. Don’t assume that everything is ticking along nicely, either. Whatever you do, don’t over-commit yourself to something just to make yourself look good! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 21, 30, 37, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Knowing when and where to draw the line may not be as easy as it sounds, especially if work-related deadlines are involved. It may not be as straightforward as switching off and walking away. If the pressure is building, then you may need to find a different way to keep going! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 29, 32, 38, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Fiery, go-getting influences will clash with a more resistant vibe and a very subtle AM/PM split is likely to see your efforts start to slump around the late afternoon. One more little burst of energy later in the day could make some difference to a tricky or complicated matter, as long as you keep your cool! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 26, 39, 41, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day when you may experience some confusion or doubt regarding a fairly new or untested situation. If this is related directly to a work matter, then try to arrange a brief period of thinking time and space. If the root of your confusion is an individual, then take a step back, just for today! Today’s Numbers: 3, 13, 20, 28, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A clashing vibe could shift the focus sharply to unresolved or lingering matters. After a slightly misleading start to the day, you could find that the circumstances around this unresolved matter aren’t quite so amenable or accommodating. It’s probably a day to plan rather than act! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There could be a slight trace of regret or discomfort over a recent decision. If so, then regard it as a useful prompt and use the day to correct whatever may be troubling you. Exercise some caution in verbal exchanges, because something you hear may not be entirely accurate or fair! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 23, 27, 36, 42

