These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 22 July 2022.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Fun-generating influences will compete with a slightly fraught vibe. That said; if you channel your time constructively, it could turn out to be a very good day. There may well be a disclosure that either changes your outlook or changes your mind when it comes to a recent but unresolved matter! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 24, 27, 32, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a day that has the capacity to improve, depending on how you navigate a particular change or alteration close to home. Don’t take any short cuts to try and save time. Dynamic influences should enable you to get things finished with enough time left over to enjoy the remainder of the weekend! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 18, 25, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Incoming information is likely to have quite an impact on your day. Personal matters could benefit – what may seem like an obstacle may actually have some distinct, if hidden advantages. On the emotional front, though, there may be an unexpected development that will need more time! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 26, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a sense of a build up, thanks to fairly obvious planetary shifts. You could start to manufacture fresh thoughts when it comes to career aims. There may even be a sense of imminent change on the near horizon. That said; don’t let your imagination turn this into something that it’s not! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 23, 37, 42, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A rather over-the-top vibe will have you craving a little more excitement and may have you resisting anything that is predictable or routine. Try not to generate the missing factor today: hold off for a few days, since the developing vibe is likely to require more moderate responses to everyday matters! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 30, 39, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to bubbly influences, there may be a moment of social awkwardness to overcome, or a minor blunder to rectify, especially during the daylight hours. This shouldn’t amount to anything more than a need to retract, but it can be sidestepped altogether with a little thought! Today’s Numbers: 8, 13, 26, 34, 41, 43

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a reasonably harmonizing effect, which will boost the main key areas of your life. You can have fun, without raising eyebrows. Romance, however, might not be so straightforward. Don’t immediately assume that everything is running smoothly. Be sensitive to subtle hints! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 22, 29, 32, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Planetary changes may well urge changes in your day-to-day life. This might revolve around your home environment or around your leisure time. However, a simmering impatience to see an immediate and very visible result could have you focusing on time-wasting pursuits! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 29, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The vibe will be distinctly bubbly. You are capable of being adventurous and spontaneous, but the sun moving into Leo will bring out those traits even more. There is perhaps a down-side, and that is the ability to say the wrong thing at the wrong time. Selfish pursuits may need to be curbed too! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 26, 38, 41, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You can look forward to a fairly enjoyable finish to the weekend. That said; you may need to adjust to the easy-going vibes sensibly; that is, don’t assume that one specific issue can be sorted with minimal effort and don’t assume that you can laugh or shrug off a minor concern! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 25, 32, 37, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A clash of energy could materialize into a need for some quality time. Perhaps a big idea is just beginning to develop and you feel you could use a little more space to work on it. However; unfinished business may well interrupt the flow. It’s a day to finish what you started! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 28, 30, 42, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You’re likely to notice the warmer vibes straightaway. You should be able to take advantage of fresh and sparkling influences from the get-go. There may be a stroke of subtle or indirect good luck too. Don’t expect this to be obvious or long- lasting, though! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 25, 27, 33, 37

