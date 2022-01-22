These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

With songs and everlasting joy upon their heads: they shall obtain joy and gladness, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away. — Isaiah 35:10

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If the beard were all, goats could preach. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Under hurtful accusations, often lies a weak case

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a very positive note, especially in terms of romance, but your confidence levels could dip every now and then, thanks to Chiron and Neptune exerting an anxious influence. This won’t last long and will give way when the combined power of Venus and Jupiter, start breathing new life into your love-life! In the meantime keep an open mind and you’ll find that a new interest makes you think about some major changes. This fabulous event could take place in a new setting: maybe a holiday or even a new home, but you will be happy. By Christmas only one major planet will be causing difficulties and that will be Saturn, so keep your confidence levels up! By the spring you’ll be back to your sunny self again!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 In the clash between the restrictive influences and the more expansive ones you may find yourself gravitating towards the restrictions every time. If other signs need to stick to the rules, you might benefit from, not breaking them as such, but certainly tweaking them. Don’t take yourself out of your comfort zone, though! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 16, 21, 35, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Romance remains towards the top of the agenda and everything looks either stable or good, apart from, that is, your energy/motivation levels. You may feel a little drained and you may question the point of a particular matter. It’s perhaps best to set realistic targets and keep plodding away! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 22, 37, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A Jupiter/Venus combination may well encourage a go-slow. You may not even realize that you’re operating at a reduced pace, but others are likely to. You may even feel that you’re bustling and rushing around, but it’s a day where concrete, indisputable results are what counts! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 15, 23, 26, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Today is definitely not a day for spontaneity or snap decisions. Whatever decisions that need to be made, it is important that they are all carefully thought through before you commit yourself. Don’t let well-meaning but pushier types make snap decisions on your behalf, either! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 16, 25, 32, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Mixed influences may well create a very split kind of day. One key area of your life, most probably the work or career zone, is likely to run like clockwork, while another key area, most probably to do with the past, is likely to develop a few glitches. Be ready to change and adapt your strategies accordingly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 24, 31, 37, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There is a definite desire for some individual freedom, which nine-to-five workers and students may not be able to achieve. Don’t let the belief that you’re a small cog, or that you need more autonomy in your work/daily life take hold too much, otherwise you could mislabel a positive development as a negative one! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 23, 27, 33, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Romance rears its head, but in a so-so kind of way. The planets suggest that you could either act a little thoughtlessly. It’s equally possible that in order to get your own way you won’t be above maneuvering things with some sweet-talk. It all depends really on your intentions whether this advisable or not! Today’s Numbers: 4, 10, 17, 26, 35, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A slight ethereal, dreamy vibe to the day is likely to clash big- time with the more raucous planetary influences. Unfortunately what may well be required is a clear-headed, methodical strategy to get you past a particular matter. It’s certainly not a day to throw the rule book out! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 26, 31, 33, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is a definite call for consistency. Whichever route you choose; whichever choice you make, and whichever decision you opt for, you may well need to demonstrate an ability to stick to your guns. The decisions may not need to be rushed, but they do need to be reliable! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 19, 23, 27, 38

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Watch the cash-flow. Specifically watch and keep an account of all the ‘little’ purchases. These are the ones that could make a dent in your reserves, by frittering away a few dollars here and there without realizing it. It goes without saying: avoid the big purchases completely! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 26, 39, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There is something of a mercurial air-sign about you at the moment. You may well be able to wrap people around your finger and get your way over most things, but particularly on the work/school front. However, watch out that you don’t engineer something that may backfire in a couple of days! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 14, 21, 27, 36

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There seems to be a real clash between working hard and playing hard. It’s not really a day where you can do both; it’s a day where you won’t be able to get away with cutting corners or sweeping any outstanding matters out of sight. Friends’ advice is perhaps not as great as could be! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 38, 41, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Steve Perry, John Hurt, Olivia D’Abo, Diane Lane, Piper Laurie, Robyn Richards, Willa Ford, Linda Blair

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Cara Delevingne might be expected to be satisfied with her success having become the face of Dior. However, the planets tell us that she is still hankering after a movie career that is never going to happen!

