These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

With songs and everlasting joy upon their heads: they shall obtain joy and gladness, and sorrow and sighing shall flee away. — Isaiah 35:10

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

A fool finds no pleasure in understanding but delights in airing his own opinions. — Miscellaneous Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Under hurtful accusations, often lies a weak case

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with a cash boost, just in time for the summer vacation. However, romance will bring its fair share of challenges: it could be that you’re not entirely sure of someone’s intentions – check with a family member who will offer invaluable advice on this one; you’d be wise to listen! The fall should start harmoniously enough, thanks to a collection of positive aspects, but again romance will test your mettle! A lack of confidence on your part suggests that you’ll be inclined to let opportunities slip by! After November the focus should shift from play to work or school, as a surge of ambition overtakes you, but don’t let yourself get too bogged down by responsibilities – reserve some time for fun, because come the New Year fate will offer plenty of opportunities for the changes that you need!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The planets should bring one or two pleasant surprises in the form of romance, so make sure that you’re feeling relaxed enough to enjoy whatever may unfold. Offset lingering, influences with an early morning massage and maybe a facial too. That way you’ll look and feel great! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 25, 31, 48

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Your love life should move up a notch or two. Even the most dedicated singles will find that their thoughts are turning more to romance, while attached Taureans will be keen to spice things up with their partners. Either way you’ll be easily and happily distracted for most of the day! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 23, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 If yesterday seemed a little obstructive, then today should be very accommodating. The moon will go a long way in reversing a slightly difficult situation, which should pave the way for a connected and welcome opportunity. Take it this time; don’t dither; otherwise you’ll only start to regret your inaction! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 23, 34, 42, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Romance is looking very favorable, which is long overdue in a week that has been dominated by work or school. Now you can truly wind down on this special day, because the moon will provide the opportunities to enjoy some intimate moments with someone who is oozing mystery! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 26, 30, 33, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s definitely a sense of a major breakthrough. The moon indicates that you’ll benefit from a timely discovery. Concentrating on work/ school matters is one way to make the most of the dazzling vibes, but focusing on emotional matters may well yield one or two surprises too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 12, 24, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The moon keeps the fun going. You will be in an irresistibly charismatic mood, which bodes well for your relationships. Attached individuals can look forward to a cozy day, while singles can look forward to a lively, vibrant one, although romantic developments shouldn’t be discounted! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 35, 41, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You’re likely to be very torn between what you want, and what someone else wants, whether that’s your partner or a date. However, while the special significance of the day should help set a warm scene and the right sort of atmosphere, it’ll be the moon that helps you to work through this! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 22, 29, 33, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Romance is looking very promising, with you in a very sensual and yet rather determined mood. If you’ve got your eye on someone special they’ll be helpless against your devastating charm, but with a burst of earthy energy you’ll have no problem putting them at their ease! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 24, 33, 38, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Improving influences will put you in a cheerful mood, as your confidence starts to pick up again. If romance is on the cards then consider the setting of your date. The more beautiful your surroundings, the better. A picnic in the park or in a forest with either a couple of close friends or your partner would be ideal! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 25, 31, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The moon should get things moving in the right direction. Luck perhaps plays a slight part, but don’t underestimate just how much you can achieve, with or without it. You’ll know when to respond and more crucially, when to hesitate. You have the ability to strike precisely the right balance in romance too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 15, 23, 32, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Mellow influences zone in on romance, although for singles the accent is on friendships. However, after yesterday’s burst of energy, there may be a definite need for a less hectic day. Avoid the kind of zany dates which take you rock-climbing: a cozy, candlelit dinner for two is definitely more your style! Today’s Numbers: 7, 19, 26, 31, 35, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Your planetary influences are looking divided: Mars is urging you forward, while Venus is holding you back. Money is looking great, but romance may require more effort and consideration. It’s a day to recognize what your priorities are, especially if you’re attached! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 21, 25, 40, 47

Want to know what the future holds? Get a FREE tarot card reading.

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Steve Perry, John Hurt, Olivia D’Abo, Diane Lane, Piper Laurie, Robyn Richards, Willa Ford, Linda Blair

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Mariah Carey may have rung in the new year at Time Square in New York, but even that exposure didn’t do much to boost her music sales. The planets suggest that now is the time for Mariah to find a new career!