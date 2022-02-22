These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Be glad of life because it gives you the chance to love and to work and to play and to look up at the stars. — Henry Van Dyke

Wisdom is in the head and not in the beard. — Swedish Proverb

When you meet someone better than yourself, turn your thoughts to becoming his equal. When you meet someone not as good as you are, look within and examine your own self.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with you being in quite a dithery mood; distracting planetary influences suggest that you’ll have lots of good intentions, but won’t act on them. However, glorious influences in June will give you the kick-start you need, although August sees you being very responsible, but not having much fun; a more balanced attitude will serve you well during that month. September will start with a few prickly moments, but it will get you thinking about making certain changes to your personal life: consider reorganizing your personal space or sprucing it up! A contrary person in December will make life interesting, while January and February will provide a couple of fabulous opportunities to forge ahead at work or school!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The planets will ease up after today, bringing back a little of that missing oomph. In the meantime, work with what you’ve got. Given that your sensitivity levels will be high, it may be best to avoid emotional entanglements and side-step heavy discussions that are close to your heart! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 26, 32, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Today’s influences are likely to be a little misleading. Your sixth sense may not be quite so reliable and your instincts could misdirect you over an old or unresolved matter. It’s certainly not a great day to seek definite answers, nor is it a day to try and extract a guarantee! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 23, 36, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s possible that you’ll have an inclination to be rather secretive or closed. You may not be in the mood to speak your mind, but this won’t necessarily be a bad thing as long as you don’t drop any cryptic hints. It’s probably a case of either saying nothing at all or being quite open! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 23, 33, 38, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The day may not be sparkling and packed with excitement, but there is much to be gained from adopting a thorough approach. The more you do; the more time you’ll free up for the weekend, which will see a surge of highly motivational influences, which you really won’t want to waste! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 21, 32, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s a slight insular feel about the day. Any incoming news is likely to be good; your ideas, if communicated, are likely to be received well, and cash matters are looking up, but there still may be something missing: perhaps you’ll need to make an effort to connect with a particular individual! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 24, 33, 36, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Down-to-earth lunar influences may well be a little prickly and there may be a clash of expectations. Perhaps there’ll be a suggestion that you could and should be doing more. Don’t necessarily assume that someone’s throwing their weight around for no reason whatsoever! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 27, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 The general mood is very warm and loving today, but there is more than a hint of wasted effort or unintentional inefficiency. It’s possible that you’ll be dashing around, but actually getting very little done. Streamline your approach; draw up a list and prioritize the things that must be tackled! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 26, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You’re likely to be a little too sensitive to any mistakes, errors and glitches. Perhaps there’s a sense of overly high expectations overshadowing the day. If things do go slightly off- beam, then don’t assume that the worst has happened. It’s certainly a day to expect the unexpected! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 22, 28, 34, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thanks to a couple of warm influences your day should be made a little easier by offers of support and/or assistance. Striking the right balance between accepting a little help and passing the buck altogether will be the challenge. It may be too easy to hand something over for someone else to sort! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 23, 27, 32, 47

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Pluto is likely to cause a few ripples. There may be a very principled vibe at work, which bodes well for ideas and thoughts, as long as you don’t have to take into account other people’s opinions. You might need to bite your tongue more than once if others try to ‘impose’ their views! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 26, 33, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You could find that you develop quite a limited view of a specific situation. You might be absolutely convinced that you’re right, but the planets suggest you might have overlooked something. This might be down to a slightly assumptive attitude. It wouldn’t hurt to re-check a couple of things! Today’s Numbers: 2, 18, 26, 35, 37, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Any chance to boost your income should be approached with a great deal of caution. Like a couple of other signs, prudence should be your motto. Any offer that sounds like it’s a winner could have hidden downsides. If possible avoid any decisions based on finance altogether! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 24, 33, 47

Famous people born on your birthday include: Drew Barrymore, Edward Kennedy, Michael Chang, Julius Erving, Miko Hughes, Jeri Ryan, Bradley Nowell, Steve “Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, Carly Milne, Lea Salonga

There must be a limit to the number of missions that genuinely be viewed as ‘impossible’, but Tom Cruise is now on his sixth. Unfortunately, the planets tell us that audiences are looking for something a little different right now!

