TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Be glad of life because it gives you the chance to love and to work and to play and to look up at the stars. — Henry Van Dyke

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

If you can’t lick ’em, join ’em. — American Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

When you meet someone better than yourself, turn your thoughts to becoming his equal. When you meet someone not as good as you are, look within and examine your own self.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

The months ahead are likely to start with you slipping into a fairly laid-back frame of mind. You’ll certainly be in the party mood as the countdown to summer begins, and for a normally introverted sign you’ll be the life and soul of any gathering! However, after the summer you’ll feel more inclined to knuckle down, as achievement becomes your main aim, but a distraction in the form of a serious looking romance will stop you in your tracks in the fall! The winter looks set to be a little challenging, as an opposition between your ruling planet and the sun will make you less reliable and more fickle. Don’t over- commit yourself at this time! This will pass and a rather hectic New Year will slip into a much calmer period, during which time you’ll be able to recharge your batteries!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A rather tetchy vibe suggests that you may either receive some news that is a little one-sided, or you may misinterpret reliable information. Either way; there is a chance you could overreact to something minor. Personal doubts could amplify this tendency. It’s perhaps a day to put things on hold until this passes! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 14, 32, 36, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A touchy Venus/moon clash could put you in a slightly prickly mood. Don’t over analyze minor problems. Focus on any minor improvements instead. As with several other signs, don’t commit to something that is irreversible just yet: give yourself a bit of breathing room and wait! Today’s Numbers: 9, 13, 27, 34, 41, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a slight element of poor judgment, thanks to a rather moody vibe. While something could develop minor complications at the eleventh hour, an apparent non-starter may well deserve another chance. It’s not a day to assume too much or to take certain expectations for granted! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 22, 28, 33, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s not actually a bad day. Something you learn or hear has the potential to be beneficial, but only if you can stick to the facts. That may be easier said than done, since a slightly grumpy vibe could have you fretting about other people’s potential reactions and responses before they have even happened! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 22, 25, 31, 40

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s not the most dynamic day, but there’s a possible advantage to working, not with, but against the grain for once. You’ll certainly have the capacity to make the best of a bad situation. However; that’s if you can keep an element of overly high expectations under control! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 26, 34, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A sterner vibe will advocate action, while a touchy undercurrent will have you pre-empting every step and various possibilities. You’ll be less likely to view any progress in a positive way, particularly if your to-do list keeps growing. As with other signs, keep your day-to-day routine in perspective! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 24, 32, 38, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A personal or tricky to resolve matter may appear to develop subtle complications. However; your perception of this negative development could be influenced by the prickly undercurrents of the Venus/moon mix. It may be best to wait for a couple more days before tackling this! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 17, 23, 29, 35

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An insular and tetchy vibe may well encourage a slightly restricted outlook for many signs. There may be a tendency to filter out and dismiss anything that looks like good news and concentrate on anything that looks like bad. With that in mind it may be best to store fresh information away for now! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 24, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Unusually for you there’s a tendency to be a little too rigid and inflexible. Take care, since streamlined ideas and plans may seem entirely feasible, but these may not actually be practical in the longer term. In addition; what may work for material matters is not likely to work for emotional matters! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 28, 31, 37, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s a slightly unhelpful vibe about, especially if you experience a change of heart over an ongoing development. Being overly analytical may actually hinder more than help. In addition; incoming information may warrant a more heartfelt response, as opposed to a logical one! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 22, 36, 40, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A slightly edgy mood could creep up on you, almost from the start. Past matters that aren’t really relevant may appear to bubble up. As with all other signs, keep impulse reactions to a minimum. In a similar vein, digging your heels in over a redundant matter could backfire! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 23, 27, 34, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 If you can avoid taking on far more than you can handle, then the stern vibe should be constructive enough to help you clear up any backlog. Watch out specifically for one-off distractions that appear to be great opportunities. Plainly and simply, if it’s too good to be true, avoid it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 12, 24, 32, 46

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Drew Barrymore, Edward Kennedy, Michael Chang, Julius Erving, Miko Hughes, Jeri Ryan, Bradley Nowell, Steve “Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, Carly Milne, Lea Salonga

