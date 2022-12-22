Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 22 December 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If you would be loved, love and be lovable. — Benjamin Franklin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Ask the experienced rather than the learned. — Arabic proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Once bitten by a snake, he/she is scared all his/her life at the mere sight of a rope.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may seem as though the positive influences are here to stay: you’ll be feeling energetic and ready to live life to the full. You’re also likely to feel quite spontaneous. However, this great feeling and sense of fun isn’t all good news, because it is also likely to override an ability to say no! Today’s Numbers: 2, 5, 17, 21, 30, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You have a lot going for you, thanks to strong positive aspects, if you don’t allow yourself to be too easily distracted. Gossip and rumors should definitely be avoided at all costs, because the chances are you’ll get the wrong end of the stick. Be firm with yourself, but be tactful with others! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 23, 30, 36, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to intense planetary influences you’ll find a sudden surge of energy gets you being very thorough and very efficient. However, don’t overdo it, or you will start to feel overwhelmed. Do make sure you schedule some much needed relaxation time this evening! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 25, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The planets are likely to exaggerate minor problems and cause some doubt over your finances. You will need to watch your money, since cash flow problems could develop. However, as long as you’re sensible, you should find that you’re more on top than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 4, 6, 14, 29, 37, 43

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications are not likely to be reliable. It may be a question of someone in your immediate circle developing selective hearing. That said; it may not be helpful to say exactly what they want to hear. It’s a day to sit on the fence being tactful, neutral, and non-committal! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 20, 32, 41, 46

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 This will be a good day for you on the material/practical front and a possibility of earning a few extra dollars is certainly in the ether. That said; don’t let it burn a hole in your pocket before you’ve even got it. Wait until it is actually in your hand before deciding how to spend it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 23, 30, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 If you resign yourself to the fact that things are going to veer off-course then you’ll find it easy to get through the day. Trying to deal with new or fresh information is likely to drain your energy; put it on hold for another day when the planets are being more constructive! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 11, 20, 36, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where something could take on a greater importance, but try not to get too side tracked by heavy discussions or serious heart-to-hearts when it comes to romance. Being a little insensitive to someone’s worries or concerns could create tensions. It’s a day to work with what you’ve got! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 28, 34, 49

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You’re likely to ruffle someone’s feathers. The lunar influences will boost your sense of self-belief, but they suggest that you’re quite capable of riding rough-shod over others when it comes to a specific pursuit or activity. Romantic matters could suffer a setback too! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 21, 30, 36, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Cash matters might be subject to some up-down patterns. Brace yourself for some unwelcome news or even an invoice this morning, but use the seemingly negative energies of the day to establish some order and stability in your finances. Any overspending can be reigned in firmly! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 20, 29, 34, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There is a great deal of potential in the thoughtful influences, but right now you may be more concerned with your image and what others may be thinking about you. A slightly superficial vibe can be indulged to a point. However, don’t expect others to indulge you for too long! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 13, 26, 38, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It might be a case of taking two steps back over a plan, goal or aim. Overly negative or critical observations might cause you a certain amount of annoyance, but you will find that if you take on board the criticisms, however harsh, you will hear some very constructive advice! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 30, 42, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Diane Sawyer, Robin Gibb, Maurice Gibb, Bertrand Gachot, Steve Garvey, Dina Meyer, Barbara Billingsley

