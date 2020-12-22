These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

We are what we think. All that we are arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts we make the world. — he Buddha

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Ask thy purse what thou should spend. — Scotts Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Once bitten by a snake, he/she is scared all his/her life at the mere sight of a rope.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead look set to bring some major changes especially in your love-life. A specific relationship is likely to experience some major tensions in the early months of the year, which you shouldn’t ignore. By the summer, though, you will either have embarked on a new relationship or reached a genuine compromise on the issues that were causing stress. The autumn months will see you making contact with old friends that have been absent from your life for some time. This will open up a whole new social circle for you and bring much happiness. Financially, things look quite stable in the long term, but you will need to watch the unnecessary spending in early spring, and budget very carefully around the summer months to help fund a long awaited purchase.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Thanks to a highly subtle undercurrent, which may well highlight news, any recent errors that haven’t yet been tackled are likely to resurface before the day is through. In addition, there may be a minor and informal discovery. This could revolve around an ongoing development in romance! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 23, 27, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Fiery planetary accents are likely to zone in on recent matters, but with a slight angle. Don’t expect to clear the air with regard to a specific delay or interruption immediately, though. As an aside, pay attention to a vague development that may have romantic undertones! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 26, 34, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 While planetary accents are likely to create a smoldering vibe, do watch what you say. Casual dialogue will soon give way to miscommunication and mixed signals. Additionally, given the seasonal flavor of the week, do heed the boundaries that separate friendly banter from flirting! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 25, 29, 36, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 While practical and personal matters should begin to settle, you may find that romance may become a little unpredictable. It’s perhaps best to acknowledge that some things can’t be changed, yet. There may be a sudden and unexpected realization too: if so, pay it some attention! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 17, 26, 33, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A highly dynamic vibe will appear to support the party mood. However; when it comes to the emotional/ personal front you may need to be a little more vigilant. Commitment issues may well bubble up on the romance front. An out-of-the-blue suggestion may require tact! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 24, 35, 38, 47

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Today’s fiery vibe may be a little unpredictable on a couple of fronts, including romance. There could be a slight and unexpected twist to what (so far) has been an ordinary development. This could be as simple as a continuation of something that maybe occurred earlier in the week! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 23, 29, 33, 45

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s certainly not a bad day, given the cosmic boost to communications in general. That said; there’s a slight propensity to set your sights unrealistically high, especially when it comes to romance. Take care when it comes to a recent matter, since it’s possible that you’ll come to regret a snap-decision! Today’s Numbers: 1, 3, 17, 24, 35, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Fiery planetary accents should bring out the impulsive side of even the most reserved sign. For most Scorpios, however, there’s a propensity to keep plugging away at a practical or material matter. However, this could develop into a tendency to miss a couple of signs and cues on the romance front! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 22, 27, 33, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The mood in general should lift today, thanks to sprightlier planetary accents. That said; there may also be a couple of revelations to process too: one that is related to romance and one that is related to an inner wish. As an aside; it may not be possible to second-guess everything! Today’s Numbers: 8, 19, 21, 30, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Planetary accents are likely to bring an odd vibe, with a partially anxious flavor. Try not to overreact to something that could turn out to be inaccurate, particularly when it comes to the material front. In addition; romance is looking positive, as long as you don’t succumb to a rather tense undercurrent! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 24, 36, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Although the overall mood may seem light, planetary accents may well usher in a fairly intense vibe. There could be a timely reminder of how you need to consider other people. If your actions become a little too self-centered today, then this could be reflected back at you, as soon as tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 24, 26, 32, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to a slightly fretful vibe, you may feel a little out of the loop in general. A very recent development may well crop up again, but possibly at the wrong time. In addition, you’re less likely to pick up on the more subtle clues and hints to an ongoing development, particularly when it comes to romance! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 23, 30, 35, 44

