Life is a tough proposition, and the first hundred years are the hardest. — Wilson Mizner

If a man is destined to drown, he will drown even in a spoonful of water. — Yiddish Proverb

If you do not study hard when young you’ll end up bewailing your failures as you grow up.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s possibly a day where you may well want to go over old ground. It could even be that you feel a need to address yesterday’s prickly vibe. However, while you may want to work alone, others will expect a little effort and consideration. It’s not a day to try and slip away quietly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 32, 35, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A marginally self-serving Jupiter/Venus mix is likely to impact routine matters. It’s a day where you’ll have less time for those who like to tweak the rules a little or act impulsively. That said; the more inflexible you are with others, the more the supportive vibe may well begin to drain! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 21, 25, 36, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Planetary shifts bring a stricter vibe and it’s possible that any left-over matters and issues may start to play on your mind. However, whatever has got under your skin can be settled quite easily. It’s possible that an unfulfilled promise will be the root cause of your unease! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 28, 31, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Your patience levels may be running low, especially when it comes to other people’s sloppy or careless practices and approaches. There’s nothing wrong with making or suggesting improvements. That said; your methods for today may be harsher than they need to be! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 29, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A surge of earth energy, courtesy of the sun, suggests that you’ll be inclined to demand higher standards on the work/career front. As a result, it’s not likely to be the easiest day. In fact, you may be tempted to try and control as much as possible. Your best strategy will be to take a step back! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 27, 35, 41, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s probably a question of chipping away at one particular issue, thanks to a fairly industrious vibe. That said; don’t let this one matter develop into a minor power struggle, which is likely for today and tomorrow. Aim for a more cooperative vibe for better results in a calmer atmosphere! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 27, 38, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Communications aren’t especially great, since it’s a day where you are likely to misinterpret certain points being made. It could be that you develop a glass-half-empty mood, which could make life a little trickier than it needs to be, especially on the work front! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 13, 28, 33, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It’s a day where the general vibe will shift from slightly careless to painstakingly thorough. It’s possible that you’ll feel a need to start all over again with regard to one particular and ongoing matter or development. However; the result could be a vast improvement on the original! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 17, 26, 34, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 You might find that there’s a planetary drive to achieve. However, you could slip into a slightly fixated mood, especially if a particular matter isn’t developing the way you like or expect. As with a couple of other signs, a control issue may be the root cause of a slight clash or disagreement! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 22, 35, 37, 49

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s likely to be a fairly industrious day for most Goats, despite the humorless vibe, since planetary changes will bring an inner confidence that will help you be a little bit more assertive and measured. However, certain individuals may be harder to motivate than usual! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 29, 32, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Planetary shifts suggest that a boost of energy may be difficult to channel constructively. That said, with a little determination there’s no reason why you can’t use it wisely, in order to make the changes you can work with. It’s certainly a day to consider those areas that would benefit from a tweak! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 14, 21, 36, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Watery influences may bring out the power sign in you, which will certainly have the potential to assist the work/career front. That said; there’s a hint of uncertainty. It may be that one particular matter becomes a little confused. Incoming information may not be all that it seems! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 20, 36, 39, 44

Howie Dorough, Tori Amos, Valerie Harper, Layne Staley, Cindy Williams, John Lee Hooker, Norman Schwarzkopf

