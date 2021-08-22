These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start with you open up the communication lines, as the opportunities over the next few weeks become subject to misunderstandings! Work or school might be cause for frustration in September, but good results will become more apparent by October! December looks to be one long party, while January could become the month when you realize just how much you spent! However, February sees financial improvement, but you may be tempted to blow most of it on a new image! A new course or training in March will offer a turning point! Friendships and romantic matters will fire your interest in the summer – a holiday romance in August may be fun, but don’t over-invest!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A desire for high standards and perfection is likely to develop, especially when it comes to everyday matters. However, the tactics and approaches that seem to work well in the earlier hours may fall flat later on. A failure to take into account a change of mind could cause more work, if you’re not careful! Today’s Numbers: 2, 13, 24, 32, 36, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s not a day to downgrade certain developments just because the timing isn’t quite right. However; the shifting vibe suggests that you may well be tempted to do just that, especially when it comes to a personal matter. As an aside, an unexpected choice later in the day could revolve around something said! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 26, 33, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Shifting planetary accents later in the day could bring in a more serious and constructive vibe, particularly when it comes to a matter closer to home. Something you hear could change your perspective when it comes to a specific development. However; it may be best to refrain from saying anything just yet! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 31, 37, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Thanks to an AM/PM split in the planetary accents it’s possible that the earlier hours will be a little less disciplined than the later hours. A little give-and-take based on common sense and delivered at the right time could make life easier, especially with regard to late or delayed material/financial news! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 42, 47

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 After a rather sunny daytime, the evening’s brisker planetary line-up may have you backtracking over a specific agreement or decision. What seemed quite a free and easy set of circumstances may begin to tighten up. Do take care with reversing or committing to those decisions set in stone! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 24, 29, 32, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 The somewhat unpredictable back-and-forth dynamic must feel quite draining, but today sees yet another shift from past matters to present-day ones. If something, most likely a personal matter, seems to be slipping into obscurity, do be certain whether it should be left alone or re-addressed! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 26, 34, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A shifting vibe is likely to place the accent on the very recent past. A decision may be on the cards, a miscommunication may need to be explained and an abrupt switch from one matter to another could leave you feeling a little overwhelmed. There’s perhaps little point in dwelling on root-causes! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 27, 32, 41, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A subtle AM/PM split could help to restore balance when it comes to an emotional decision or consideration. An unexpected offer may come out of the blue. However; it may be worth a few moments to think longer term. This could have an indirect impact on romance in the future! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 24, 31, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 An uneven AM/PM split could help to converge two, separate matters in a way that makes more sense, particularly when it comes to your near-term future. That said; don’t rush to conclude more formal agreements: it may be best to wait for official confirmation of something you may hear! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 25, 27, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where the shifting vibe may well redirect your attention to something overlooked or deemed unimportant in the first instance. A minor development later in the day may present a fresh understanding to a fairly recent matter. In addition; it’s possible that an admission will take you by surprise! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 24, 31, 36, 42

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s a degree of clarity when it comes to making decisions that impact on formal agreements and joint ventures. However; this analytical ability may be somewhat absent with regard to emotional and romantic matters. Watch what you agree to, since it’s possible that incoming information may not be one-hundred- percent accurate! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 32, 35, 45

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s an odd day, full of heavily implied potential, but with enough minor obstacles to perhaps deny that potential. Someone’s change of heart or U-turn may feel and/or sound convincing, but do pay attention to any inner misgivings, especially if you detect little discrepancies! Today’s Numbers: 8, 14, 25, 27, 33, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Howie Dorough, Tori Amos, Valerie Harper, Layne Staley, Cindy Williams, John Lee Hooker, Norman Schwarzkopf

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Rihanna is heading towards a very positive few months, particularly in terms of her career. The movement of the planets is bringing a significant increase in fortune that will be hers for the taking!

