TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

I think it [annoys God] if you walk by the color purple in a field somewhere and don’t notice it. — Alice Walker

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Fear less, hope more, eat less, chew more, whine less, breathe more, talk less, say more, hate less, love more, and all good things will be yours.– Swedish proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Enjoy yourself. It’s later than you think.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s certainly not a bad start to the week, if you can exercise self-discipline, since there may be a slight boost in cash. However, a certain amount of restraint may be required to hold onto any gains, given a tendency to fritter it away. Look to the late afternoon for a subtle and less-helpful shift! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 38, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Good ideas will start flowing in the morning hours but communications may be a little unreliable later on. If you can avoid responding to certain situations in an overly emotional way, then you should get further. A cooler, more logical approach should get someone listening properly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 23, 29, 36, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A slightly lucky break in the earlier hours may not live up to expectation, since it is possible that you’ll over-estimate what will really be a non-committal vibe. It could be that the daytime’s improvements will end up being eroded a little by the evening. Be happy with even small gains! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 37, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The current influences will appear to ease any pressure, or at least point an easier way forward. There is one note of caution: a positive development in the earlier hours may well be a temporary one. It may be best to act both quickly and cautiously when it comes to career matters! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 20, 29, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications are more favorably aspected in the morning than they are in the evening. The key areas for some positive developments include work and careers. Just try to aim for consistency: appearing too erratic or proposing too many alternative courses could slow the pace down too much! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 23, 28, 34, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 While the morning is easy going and favorable for steady improvements, the later influences could direct your attention to something that can perhaps be left for another day. It’s perhaps a question of being realistic. It may not be possible to have your cake and eat it too! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 25, 27, 33, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Money matters look solid for a brief while. The more disciplined influences in the earlier part of the day are likely to pave the way for you to generate a little more. However, you might find that your initiative peters out by the late afternoon, so don’t rely on it too heavily or for too long! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 32, 41

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Don’t be too dismayed if things seem to keep going wrong, because minor blunders are likely to pave the way for better strategies. Keep going, especially through the daylight hours, which is when you’re most likely to either be inspired or motivated by a new opening of some kind! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 34, 43, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Relatively easy-going influences should keep the Monday-morning blues at bay to begin with. However, there will be a gradual change of mood and a change of pace, and although this may well be a little inconvenient in timing, it should enable some innovative and useful thinking! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 24, 29, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Communications are likely to be a little up and down, and although you’ll be more prone to verbal misunderstandings later on in the day, mixed messages and assumptions may create a few minor but embarrassing moments from the very start. An awkward encounter shouldn’t be dragged out! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 38, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Lunar influences are likely to turn the general mood into a fretful one, and this may well materialize in one of those nagging inner voices. If you’re convinced that you need to do more, then pause just a moment. Chances are that someone is perhaps expecting too much for too little! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 29, 33, 39, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a slight air of recklessness or rebelliousness may descend, which others might be inclined to regard as thoughtless or hasty. You may well decide that it’s actually quite reasonable to branch out a little, but it is really not the best day to buck the trend too much! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 36, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Jack Nicholson, Glen Campbell, Aaron Spelling, Daniel Johns, Peter Frampton

