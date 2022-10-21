Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 21 October 2022.

The only conquests that are permanent and leave no regrets are our conquests over ourselves. — Napoleon

A man’s first care should be to avoid the reproaches of his own heart, his next to escape the censures of the world. — English Proverb

Poverty without complaint is hard, just as wealth with arrogance is easy.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Communications and contacts could have quite a subtle but important impact. It’s a day where seemingly small developments may well have a greater significance than you first assume. One particular exchange could be open to misinterpretation, so tread carefully with this! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 17, 21, 37, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The moon in Capricorn suggests that you may tend to set the wrong sort of objectives on the practical/ material front. Your intentions will be good, but you’ll perhaps get your priorities a little mixed. If an expert-figure offers guidance, it might best not to veer off in another! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 28, 33, 39, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You may well feel like taking it easy for the day. However, you may need to check whether it’s plausible, especially if you get a distinct feeling that you perhaps you really can’t afford to slide something aside. The planets suggest that this could be connected to a recent commitment made by you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 14, 29, 34, 42, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 There may be a slight tendency to ignore an inner feeling with regard to a personal matter. If this is related to a development along romantic lines then it might not be the best day to address too many concerns. It might be that the timing isn’t quite right. A slight sense of disapproval is in the ether too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 7, 12, 20, 29, 35

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A clashing sun/moon combination could zone in on emotional matters. This focus could be connected to a development from earlier in the week. There’s certainly a sense of uncertainty over a comment or suggestion. It’s a day where very little may be cleared up! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s a day to stand back and judge any tricky or sensitive situations first, even if you’re ready to take charge, since it’s a slightly inconsistent day where solutions are very likely to be a little more involved than assumed. Take some time to assess what needs doing! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 22, 29, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A sun/ moon aspect is likely to misguide you with regard to a new or unexpected development. This is likely to be related to the emotional/romance front. In addition, it could draw your attention from an unrelated issue: one that requires a little more maintenance! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 30, 39, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Mixed lunar aspects could help and hinder your day in equal measures. There’s a chilly but intriguing vibe. It may be best to wait for a couple of days before taking any kind of action, especially for singles, who may find that they’re drawn to a rather remote individual! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 17, 23, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is nothing holding you back from making this a constructive day, except for a very slightly sullen undercurrent, which may dampen your natural buoyancy just a little. If you are able to quash a tendency to be a little distant, then romance could be on the agenda this evening! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 21, 25, 37, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 While there should be some welcome news or an interesting development that could bode well on a personal level, you may need to get past one minor obstacle first. Perhaps what will be missing is that all-important objectivity. Don’t fall for the hype; equally, don’t assume the worst! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 28, 32, 35, 44

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Try not to get too caught up in whispers and rumors. What you hear isn’t necessarily going to be accurate. Certain influences may cloud issues that require sound judgment. In addition, you may also be inclined to interpret what you hear with a slightly narrower approach than usual! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 17, 22, 38, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A contradictory sun/moon mix may encourage you to zoom in on particulars and trivia to the extent where you make life harder for yourself. There may even be a sense of misplaced or exaggerated responsibility driving you. If you can get past this, you will make the day a lot easier! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 23, 34, 39, 45

Carrie Fisher, Ursula Le Guin, Judge Judy Sheindlin, Everett McGill, Benjamin Netanyahu, Dizzy Gillespie, Patti Davis, Jeremy Miller

