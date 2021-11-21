These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

Children learn best from example; the trouble is they don’t know a good example from a bad one. — Anonymous

Worry often gives a small thing a big shadow. — Swedish Proverb

Men in the game are blind to what men looking on see clearly.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start with a craving for excitement and an occasional need to side-step your daily routine, otherwise you may feel too restricted in life. However, there will be times when you feel insecure and for you that will be harder to deal with than boredom, but your friends will be there to reassure you if you are able to express your fears. Romantic developments will certainly boost your confidence, especially towards next summer. Towards the end of the twelve months you will find that you’re stuck in a rut in terms of work or school, but your resourceful way of thinking will soon pull you out of it again and into the realms of success!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The AM hours may bring about an opportunity to set the record straight, either for personal satisfaction, or to prove your point with another person. Once it’s dealt with, leave it. Don’t spend all your energies on this one matter, because there’s definite progress to be made in another area! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 25, 27, 33, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Lunar influences will be enough to maintain your recent burst of confidence and sense of direction. However in your endeavors to keep the momentum going, it’s likely that you could upset someone with a possibly harsh comment, especially during the PM hours, so be ready to apologize! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 30, 43, 49

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a need to tread a little softly. You’ll still be pushed in the right direction on the work front, and you’ll have enough confidence to deal with any minor changes, but your intuition won’t be so reliable when it comes to sensing other people’s moods, especially on the romance front! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 36, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A friendly gesture or helping hand on your part could lead to some unexpected developments. That said; you may well believe that as long as you’re receptive to other people’s situations, then you won’t have to try too hard. This is very likely to be an incorrect assumption! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 26, 34, 37, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 You will be in an extremely optimistic mood, but try not to let this cloud your judgment in a material matter. By lunchtime you will receive an interesting invitation from a close friend. If you are not already in a relationship today could nudge you in the path of someone! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 22, 26, 38, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A Venus/moon aspect may well create a few communication glitches, which can be avoided, but you will need to prioritize what you need. Decisions made today may well be excellent ones, but if you require lots of help to implement them, then you may have to alter them or postpone them! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 20, 32, 35, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Thanks to warmer planetary influences, it’s likely to be a better day for matters of the heart, but not so good in terms of a small glitch on the work/career front, where it’s possible that you’re not hearing what is being said. A negative or discouraging observation will need to be kept in perspective! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 16, 24, 39, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Minor oversights could lead to misunderstandings or even slight tension. It’s a day where you could actually try too hard to do too much and end up achieving very little. Meanwhile, the one area that will require attention – the emotional/romance front – could end up suffering as a result! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 14, 21, 38, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications feature throughout. Incoming news may be good, but do watch what you say, since there’s a distinctly clumsy vibe. It’s possible that a poorly thought out exchange could lead to some upset later in the day. Limit grand claims and curb a slightly competitive streak! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 29, 31, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may well be feeling in the mood for a establishing a few boundaries. That said; it’s not a day for emotional or intense dialogue. Try to recognize that you’ll have a strong tendency towards perfectionism, even when it comes to those things that don’t really have a material value! Today’s Numbers: 2, 10, 12, 28, 33, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There is a trace of awkwardness in the morning’s planets. Lunar influences may well accentuate your rather chilly side. Dithery and wishy-washy types will almost certainly exasperate you. The least irritating company for you will be a focused and determined fire-sign! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 17, 26, 38, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications in general may be subject to AM/PM split, thanks to the shifting moon. The morning is more likely to be reliable but a little chilly, while the afternoon is likely to bring mixed messages or signals, but will be infinitely warmer. Schedule your quality or uninterrupted time for the evening! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 23, 27, 32, 45

Famous people born on your birthday include: Marlo Thomas, Goldie Hawn, Bjork, Harold Ramis, Ken Griffey Jr., Troy Aikman, Cherry Jones, Joseph Campanella, Dr. John

Kourtney Kardashian has been a lot more laid back lately and seems less concerned with being photographed than usual. The planets indicate that she may even be beginning to tire of her celebrity status!

