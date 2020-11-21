These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Long years you’ve kept the door ajar To greet me, coming from afar. Long years in my accustomed place I’ve read my welcome in your face. — Robert Bridges

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Since we cannot get what we like, let us like what we can get. — Spanish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Men in the game are blind to what men looking on see clearly.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start with some minor hiccups in terms of romance: someone will accuse you of having commitment issues, but they might have a point. You’ll enjoy flirting and being chased, but you’ll tend to avoid more serious developments. It will be best if you’re clear about what you expect from them and don’t resort to game playing. Work or school will provide the mental challenges that you love so much; at times you’ll find it difficult to be a team player. Towards the end of the year you’ll discover a new interest that allows you to use your artistic talents to their fullest, which will help you recharge your batteries in time for a busy and demanding spring!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Communications are likely to be the main focus. Specifically, incoming information may well be subject to change: a noticeable shift around the late afternoon could be quite encouraging, but take care. Your initial impressions may actually be more reliable than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 23, 34, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The shifting vibe from pensive to impulsive around the afternoon could be a little unsettling. Decisions taken in the earlier hours, particularly those revolving around emotional matters, could be subject to a few changes and/or retractions and the reasons for this may not come to light immediately! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 14, 21, 37, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It is likely to be one of those odd days where you function better with the morning’s more pressured vibe. By contrast, the afternoon may well ease both the sense of pressure and shrink your sense of commitment. In addition; a piece of incoming information may contain a slightly contradictory message! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 25, 27, 32, 49

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It is possible that you will feel pulled in two directions. This internal conflict is likely to become apparent on the work front, where what you want and what may be expected of you will be two entirely different things. Don’t let a particular debate escalate out of proportion! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 16, 22, 33, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s perhaps a day to isolate the actual facts and a day to leave all the ‘what-ifs’ alone. While a more optimistic shift later in the day, courtesy of incoming news, could appear to have a positive impact on your career aims, do take care. It’ll perhaps best to focus on the end results rather than on any smooth talk! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 27, 38, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A common-sense vibe bodes well for common-sense decisions during the earlier hours. However, the afternoon’s slightly blasé undercurrent may well impact on other people’s views when it comes to ongoing contracts and personal resources. Think twice before signing on the dotted line! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 22, 26, 36

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 After a somewhat rigorous morning it will be easy to mistake the afternoon’s easier vibe for a problem-free one. There’s nothing wrong with being efficient, but do take care: cutting too many corners could ultimately have a slightly detrimental effect. A specific choice may benefit from being put on hold for a short time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 23, 25, 30, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The afternoon is likely to see a distinct switch from disciplined to carefree. New contacts and connections will be well-aspected. There’s also a sense of something easing or an obstruction being partially removed. All that said; do take extra care when it comes to material and financial matters! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 25, 31, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The capacity for misjudgment will only increase today, thanks to the afternoon’s more energetic, but possibly short-sighted vibe. When it comes to a personal matter, you are likely to have high expectations, but you may not feel so inclined to invest the time or energy into it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 23, 29, 36, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The day is likely to see a fretful undercurrent replace the deeper one around the late afternoon. Something that is important to you, possibly linked to personal matters, could slide from your control. You can take steps to minimize the impact of this by taking a wait- and-see approach! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 25, 31, 34, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The shifting vibe is likely to move from reliable to flighty, if not a little selfish. It’s possible that a rebellious streak on your part might cause some minor friction and you could veer towards the more drastic or ill-thought-out options. It’s certainly not the best day to either make or retract a promise! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 27, 32, 37, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s an odd and uneven split in the day. The earlier hours may well encourage a rather perfectionist streak and you could impose higher standards on several fronts. However, the afternoon is likely to see this tail off. This may well be the time when you undo good work with a careless, needless slip! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 24, 32, 36, 41

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Marlo Thomas, Goldie Hawn, Bjork, Harold Ramis, Ken Griffey Jr., Troy Aikman, Cherry Jones, Joseph Campanella, Dr. John

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Emma Watson has been putting a lot of effort into her work with the UN and it may be that this has reduced her visibility as an actress somewhat. The planets suggest Emma may struggle to find another strong role for the next year or so!