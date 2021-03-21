These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

What I am is good enough if I would only be it openly. — Carl Rogers

After dinner, rest; after supper walk a mile. — Arab Proverb

Courtesy is the mark of a civilized person.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a slightly fraught note: a lapse in efficient communication could impact on work. One ambition in particular is likely to dominate the rest of the year. This may cause some relationship tensions, but it is important that you follow your dreams at this time. Financially, your luckiest period will be in the early months of the fall. There will be many opportunities to make money and you may even find that Lady Luck is on your side! You aren’t usually careless but a care-free approach could linger well after the New Year, when the festive season is over. Thankfully, this mood will not last and by the time spring comes you will find that you are as dedicated as ever.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 An abrupt shift in the vibe may feel a little restrictive. A low-level insecurity may influence certain decisions. There are definite advantages, though. While you’ll be more alert to possible glitches, you’ll also develop a more resourceful approach, which should help you to resolve certain problems relatively quickly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 35, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’re in a position to gain quite a lot from the rather stern vibe. Look to incoming information to provide the impetus or incentive when it comes to something that has yet to be developed. This is likely to materialize in the form of a reflective or advisory comment from a third party! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 16, 23, 38, 40

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s certainly scope for implementing positive changes, particularly when it comes to career matters, but you may need to be more methodical and possibly ruthless than you would like. There could be the opportunity to take a new direction, but possibly only through ditching something that is defunct! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 35, 39, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day where problems may have a knack of evolving out of nowhere. However; a grounding vibe could act like a mediator for an ongoing or incomplete matter, although it may be a case of having to set a new target or establish new boundaries. A slow- dawning realization is likely to occur too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 16, 23, 27, 32, 39

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There may be a slight setback, particularly when it comes to an ongoing goal. This may not seem like a great development, but it will allow you to retrace your steps. That said; this is a day where your perception may be a little off, it’ll be a poor day for making promises, no matter how good your intentions are! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 26, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a rather disciplined, stern vibe about the day. However, you may need to watch out for being too rigid. It’s a day where you’re likely to take on too much and expect others to follow your example. If something isn’t to your satisfaction, it may need a few tweaks, not a complete overhaul! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 36, 38, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a slight air of unpredictability about. Even if nothing seems urgent, there may be a few unexpected ripples to sort out. There may well be an unexpected shift with regard to matters closer to home. All that said; don’t leave an accidental misunderstanding to clear itself up! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 29, 34, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s possibly a call for some kind of commitment, particularly when it comes to something that you’re still uncertain about. That said; there is a slightly pessimistic vibe. You shouldn’t allow a one temporary backward step to negatively influence your long-term plans! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 22, 28, 33, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A slump in your confidence levels can be blamed on a sterner vibe. A nagging feeling that you could do better or be better will be a temporary one, so you don’t need to act on it, particularly if that action is something that you wouldn’t normally do. Keep a close eye on material matters in particular! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 29, 34, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 High expectations on your part are likely to fall flat. A need to be in control might need to be softened, if you are to lessen the effect of the taxing Pluto/moon mix. Don’t be too harsh over someone else’s errors, because others around you are likely to notice your mistakes! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 25, 39, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It may be an unsettling day, but there’s a lot to extract from the more focused vibe. A blast from the past could have a troubling effect; alternatively, something you hear could add up to some minor bad news. All that said; it’s entirely possible that what goes wrong today could start to go right at a later date! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 18, 20, 35, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Damage limitation should be your aim for today. While you’ll be more immune to the corrective vibe, do avoid getting embroiled in other people’s issues. If you make this a day of empty gestures or impossible promises, then you’ll probably make life harder than it needs to be! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 28, 31, 36, 49

