TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Age does not protect you from love. But love, to some extent, protects you from age. — Jeanne Moreau

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

An honest man is not the worse because a dog barks at him. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Peace only comes when reason rules.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary changes may radiate a rather contradictory vibe, putting you in a bit of awkward mood, especially on the work front. There may be an inner clash between a sensible, dependable strategy and a more impetuous way forward. Playing it safe is perhaps the best way to go! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There’s a subtle focus on emotions and interactions; there’s also an increase in wisdom too. You can use this mix to resolve a minor quandary without having to ruffle anyone’s feelings in the process. Do be advised though, that once you have resolved it, let it go completely! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 24, 36, 42, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Material matters may need a little more control, since it is likely to be one of those days that starts with a hint of improvement but ends in a slight disappointment. The earlier hours are likely to encourage more reckless methods, while the PM hours are likely to suggest a more tempered way forward! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 21, 38, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Pensive influences are likely to clash with sparkly ones. A more vigorous approach could mean that you miss the smaller details, while a more in-depth approach may miss the opportunities that require snap decisions. It may be best to switch and change between the two, as and when required! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 22, 25, 37, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Planetary shifts are likely to steer you towards making wiser decisions with a view to focusing on long term results, rather than on short term ones. There is one minor note of caution for today: don’t let the lack of immediate results put you off from one course of action! Today’s Numbers: 3, 19, 26, 34, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary shifts may discourage quick reactions. That said; you’ll certainly have the ability to recognize even the smallest mistakes. While it is nearly always sensible to assess and appraise your options and choices, as opposed to leaping in, there may be one or two moments where you need to choose quickly! Today’s Numbers: 8, 11, 20, 27, 32, 46

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Watery influences may well be very subtle, but quite effective in slowing down the general pace. That said; there’s a possible echo from yesterday, in that one minor complication could appear to be down to poor luck, but in actual fact, this is more likely to be a lucky break in disguise! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 21, 39, 41, 48

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Planetary shifts are likely to be noticeably supportive when it comes to your day-to-day interactions. There may be some hesitation over ongoing decisions; however, this may well be down to external factors that are outside your control. Be sensible about what you postpone! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 23, 30, 37, 44

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Something you may have forgotten or even placed on the proverbial back-burner could crop up again. It’s not likely to be from your distance past; it’s more likely to be connected to a very recent event. It’s certainly a day to pay attention to detail and maybe even recheck a couple of things! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 27, 35, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Planetary shifts are likely to open up the communication lines. You’ll certainly be able to recognize what will turn out to be a rather excellent opportunity. If you need to act, you may need to do so without too much assistance and support. It may be best not to rely on second opinions! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 20, 29, 32, 47

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to the noticeably slower vibe you are likely to be tempted to burn your candle at both ends. It’s more than likely that you’ll be hankering for a little more get-up-and-go on a day where a middle-of-the-road approach will serve you best. Keep impulse reactions at bay! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 23, 30, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You should experience a boost of energy, which you will need to expend in a constructive way, or you could end up wasting your time by flitting from one thing to another. Having a definite objective or target in mind will keep you focused. Trying to get others involved won’t! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 22, 29, 36, 44

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Juliette Lewis, Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter, Maureen Stapleton, Prince William, Mariette Hartley, Prince William Windsor, Ray Davies

