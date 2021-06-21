











Age does not protect you from love. But love, to some extent, protects you from age. — Jeanne Moreau

An honest man is not the worse because a dog barks at him. — Danish Proverb

Peace only comes when reason rules.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will start with feelings of restriction that you feel you can’t shake, thanks to a challenging formation between the planets, but they can be turned to your advantage, leaving you feeling happier and more confident as you allow your emotions to surface. Friends will be important this year, if you are prepared to recognize your emotional needs, as will romance. Those of you who are attached will make ideal partners, because you’ll be happy to appreciate your partner’s needs. Those of you who are currently single are likely to enjoy various romantic encounters along the way, until winter, when the probability of meeting someone who lights your fire increases. April will be a challenging month for everyone, but for you it will offer an opportunity to clear out the old and bring in the new!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Planetary shifts place a strong emphasis on the home. Use this to start repairs, whether metaphorical or literal. Refurbish, restore and generally aim to create a peaceful living space, to where you can retreat when the outside world gets too crazy. Aim for harmony and tranquility! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 20, 35, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The idea of investigating your options is likely to become more important when it comes to new ideas and plans. That said; while variety will be more appealing than predictability, you may need to watch for developing minor commitment issues, since having too many choices could lead to stagnation! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 14, 23, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Fresh planetary accents switch the focus to material and financial matters. Beware of developing a slightly materialistic outlook. Being too focused on the monetary value of things as opposed to sentimental value could give way to regret. Be careful what you choose to reject in light of this! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 26, 33, 37, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 For most Cancerians there’s certainly a feeling of a ‘new lease of life’, thanks to planetary transits. Take care with new beginnings, especially in personal matters. Starting a personal project will be the first step. Sustaining your enthusiasm as more choices materialize may be another matter entirely! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 24, 36, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Planetary transits could give rise to a slightly fretful couple of weeks, or they could give way to nurturing previously ignored or unused skills and abilities. This is the time to join a new club or commit to a new interest. If you do this, choose something that’s always fascinated you! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 22, 25, 31, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Fresh planetary accents will enable you to breeze through superficial social situations with enviable ease from today. However; your in-depth friendships will still be just as important as ever. Adjust your approach accordingly. What works for a casual acquaintance is not likely to work for an old and trusted friend! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 10, 20, 32, 48

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There’s a cosmic emphasis on career and work matters for the next couple of weeks. If you can avoid giving in to impulsive emotionally-based decisions, then this could be very good for career progression. Use this time to boost your work reputation in the right way. Avoid negative or self-serving decisions at all costs! Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 12, 27, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The need to add an extra dimension to your life is likely to develop and stay with you for a couple of weeks. For some Scorpios, this could be as simple as taking a vacation; for others, this could involve full relocation. If a sense of adventure is lacking, seek to restore it, but without taking overly drastic action! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 19, 24, 38, 47

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Planetary transits have the capacity to help you clear up, sharpen and generally tighten up any current relationship issues or any existing agreements. However; new commitments, whether business, Platonic or romantically based, may be subject to some initial mixed signals. Take care if signing on any dotted line! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 21, 30, 33, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Romantic relationships are likely to turn a little complicated for the next couple of weeks. On the one hand, you’ll veer towards deep and meaningful exchanges, but you may find that you’re quietly searching for the proverbial green grass, just in case. It’s certainly not a good day (or time) to make snap or irreversible decisions! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 20, 33, 35, 46

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Planetary transits have the capacity to encourage positive changes in your everyday life. For some Aquarians this might be a one-off clear-out to streamline your life/home. For others, this could turn into a longer term get-fit plan. Whatever you decide to do, today is really an ideal starting point! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 42, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Fresh planetary accents are likely to influence and impact on personal choices, particularly when it comes to personal and creative matters. For some Pisceans this change could involve the very beginning of a new phase. It may be possible to try something that didn’t quite take off the first time round! Today’s Numbers: 9, 10, 12, 24, 32, 46

