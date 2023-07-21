Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 21 July 2023.

Everyone has a talent. What is rare is the courage to follow the talent to the dark place where it leads. — Erica Jong

Even a clock that does not work is right twice a day. — Polish Proverb

Don’t build a new ship out of old wood.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The pressure will ease a little, which suggests that you’ll have a relatively easier day, with an emphasis on a little more fun. You’ll be invited to socialize with friends, although it may be best if you reserve the evening time for a break, in order to avoid a communication issue! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 22, 27, 33, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to a breath of fresh air from the moon you should be able to make light work of the day’s demands, but be generous with your time if you notice that someone near you is under pressure. The evening, however, may require a more tactful or delicate approach on your part! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 21, 30, 37, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Both financial and romantic matters are looking favorable. Planetary changes indicate a minor improvement in your material circumstances, but this won’t all be down to good luck: you will have to work at it a little too. Make sure you put in maximum effort before the marginally pricklier evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 29, 34, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It may seem that from out of nowhere comes an issue related to romance. It’s possible that you’ll be inclined to step back at the wrong time. Tomorrow’s full moon may well shed more light on this, but for now, it may be best to avoid employing any tactics that could be regarded in a negative light! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 30, 38, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Watch out for the little signs of rising tension over sensitive or touchy matter. You might think you’re sailing through the day without mishap, but the evidence for developing strain may well be present throughout the day. Don’t ignore it; address it as soon as possible, but subtly! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 18, 20, 39, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You should feel as though the vibes are a little more cooperative but don’t rely on this lasting all day. That said; there’s likely to be help from an unexpected quarter. If you have fallen behind in a specific area of your life then it’s possible to catch up. You may even achieve more than you realize! Today’s Numbers: 7, 18, 22, 29, 33, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You might need to watch what you say; developing influences could make you a little too critical and a little too quick to point out someone’s failings. Exercise a little patience and understanding, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Perhaps your expectations need a minor adjustment! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 30, 47, 49

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A consistent approach throughout the day will be your best strategy. Zipping from one thing to the next will only drain you. Recognize from the start that you can’t be in two places at once, and that you can’t do everything, no matter what someone may say. Use the evening to relax, rather than battle on! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 16, 21, 38, 43

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Thoughtful influences may well be a little misleading and you could find that you’re inclined to fix your sights on something that is perhaps best ignored for the time being. Ask yourself what you should be doing rather than what you’d prefer to do. Use the slightly slower pace wisely! Today’s Numbers: 7, 16, 27, 31, 34, 40

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 You may well think that you’re not functioning at your best, but that is not the case. Waxing influences will create just the right balance between caution and dynamism. That said; while the early evening may present a fresh understanding of an earlier matter, the general mood may dip slightly! Today’s Numbers: 10, 13, 26, 34, 41, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A sudden burst of common sense will provide the clarity you need: a tricky choice or decision can be simplified if you look at it from an objective point of view. Be wise to people overreacting; they might make the situation appear far more negative than it really is! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 29, 33, 37, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You will have a clear head during the daylight hours, which suggests that you will be able to deal with any practical challenges facing you. However, while the daytime encourages a fairly robust approach, the evening doesn’t. A developing matter may require a totally different response! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 30, 38, 42

Garry Trudeau, Don Knotts, Ali Landry, Hatty Jones, Robin Williams, Cat Stevens, Janet Reno, Jon Lovitz, Josh Hartnett

