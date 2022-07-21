These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 21 July 2022.

Everyone has a talent. What is rare is the courage to follow the talent to the dark place where it leads. — Erica Jong

A razor may be sharper than an ax, but it cannot cut wood. — African(Annang) Proverb

Don’t build a new ship out of old wood.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a calmer day, although the PM influences suggest that that you may demand too much from yourself and from others around you. If you are prepared to accept a concession of some sort, especially when it comes to practical matters, then you can deflect any hints of low-level tension! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 31, 43, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 There may be a brief period of confusion when it comes to one specific individual. It could develop into a day where the usually clear line between friendship and romantic interest becomes a little hazy. Fortunately this will be a short-lived blip: in the meantime, it may be best to say little! Today’s Numbers: 2, 9, 14, 26, 32, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 You could be in line for a lucky day: a small cash-win or an act of someone’s generosity could mean that you’ll feel a little richer. Don’t spend it, yet though. The current planetary line-up indicates that you’ll feel a little more secure if you hold onto any surplus for the time being! Today’s Numbers: 1, 18, 25, 27, 33, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Calmer lunar aspects swing the focus to new romances. For singles especially the planets will generate quite a warm and approachable vibe. You could find that you’re on the receiving end of some extra attention. All that said, though; don’t read too much into too little! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 32, 36, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Fun and games could on the agenda, although cash matters might not be so great. The moon in your sign during the first part of the day could encourage you to go overboard on several fronts. By the evening, a far more prudent vibe will move in. Be sensible in the morning to minimize any stress in the evening! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 31, 45, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 You’re more than likely to be preoccupied with romance, thanks to thought-provoking influences, which suggests that you’ll need to either take a new approach in your love life, or that you’ll need to reconsider something. An upbeat attitude could bring about some ultimately positive changes! Today’s Numbers: 2, 7, 15, 21, 36, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 What may first appear like some uplifting news on the material front early in the day may need to be rechecked. The morning influences point to minor misunderstandings and a very minor disappointment, while the Saturn/moon aspect will most likely offer a more realistic perspective! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 27, 33, 37, 42

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 You may well think that you’re not functioning at your best, but that is not how others are likely to see it. A Saturn/sun combination will create just the right balance between caution and dynamism. Look to the afternoon, which will be the best time to make a few little changes! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 17, 22, 29, 38

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 The need to do something different is likely to set in pretty early on. Take advantage of the weekend to do something adventurous that will appeal to your fiery nature. Your fun outlook is just what others need too, so use it to good effect. Someone close may need a moment or two for some support! Today’s Numbers: 2, 15, 26, 31, 34, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The daytime will offer a welcome, but short-term break from any ongoing matters. However, the evening may see a slight glitch emerge. This could be related to something forgotten or elapsed. Making sure that you don’t lose sight of this particular development again will help! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 17, 25, 36, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 An AM/PM split may see the weekend start off on a challenging note, but by the time the evening arrives you should be back on track. The main issue could revolve around high expectations with regard to an emotional/romantic matter. It could be connected to something said or done yesterday! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 24, 29, 33, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Thanks to some positive influences you can expect to behave a little out of character. You’re likely to be feeling sociable and in the mood for some fun. Make the most of the weekend by brushing work-related thoughts aside. A little impulsiveness and spontaneity won’t hurt! Today’s Numbers: 5, 17, 21, 30, 36, 43

