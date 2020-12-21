These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

If you would be loved, love and be lovable. — Benjamin Franklin

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Ask the experienced rather than the learned. — Arabic proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Ability in itself is nothing when denied opportunity.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will bring new and exciting challenges that will help broaden your mind in terms of work or school, but you might end up feeling that something is missing from your life. Turning to more spiritual matters will help fill that gap, as you will realize that you have been focusing too much on the practical and material side of your life and will restore the balance that you will be looking for. Once you have resolved your internal emotional state you will be ready for some major developments on the romantic front, which should be both exciting and filled with long term promise.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The moon suggests that you are likely to enjoy a boost of enthusiasm and energy, but the timing isn’t the best. Being easily distracted by a need for fun could mean that it will be difficult to settle at work. What you’ll be lacking is the will-power to address an intricate and possibly time-consuming matter! Today’s Numbers: 5, 12, 23, 27, 35, 40

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Thanks to fresh planetary shifts there’s a high chance that your levels of awareness and perception will increase. Take care though, because there may well be a tendency to go over old ground to look for any mistakes or anything you missed. You are likely to be your harshest critic! Today’s Numbers: 4, 8, 11, 20, 39, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to a dual vibe, there’s a slight propensity to oscillate between a little too guarded and a little too indecisive when it comes to a specific decision. This could revolve around placing trust in an unknown quantity. Being too hesitant could backfire: something or someone could make the decision for you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 17, 22, 34, 41

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day of ups and downs, thanks to a shifting vibe. A fresh surge of energy may give you the boost you need to tackle something tricky, particularly when it comes to the emotional zone. That said; an ordinary, expected discovery later in the day could require some thinking time! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 23, 26, 32, 48

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s an odd day. The sun’s rather meticulous vibe may encourage more thorough methods, while the moon’s zanier undercurrent will undermine that thoroughness. If you can accept that it’s the sort of day where progress is likely to be a little more muted, then it may be easier to keep on track! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 28, 35, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Planetary shifts are likely to have a dual effect on something that is perhaps ready for the next stage. Use the sterner undercurrent to address any practical or material drawbacks and use the creative side of the vibe to resolve a more obscure dilemma. It’s definitely a day where a positive could become a negative! Today’s Numbers: 1, 14, 22, 27, 36, 44

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There may be a distinct sense of something grinding to a frustrating halt today. Innovative thoughts, plans or suggestions may be received enthusiastically at first. However, a rather cautious undercurrent could bring an air of subtle doubt. A disappointing U-turn may need to be kept in perspective! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 23, 28, 33, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 As with other signs, the lunar vibe is likely to encourage the more haphazard approaches, while the solar vibe is likely to be a little restrictive. For you this could impact on a recent or ongoing matter. Fresh information may require you to stick rigidly to the middle path! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 29, 32, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s a day of slight misunderstandings, thanks to the shifting vibe, which sees a highly free-style vibe at odds with a stern one. You may find it necessary to get the optimum balance between independent action and teamwork for very obvious reasons. Watch material matters too! Today’s Numbers: 1, 4, 13, 25, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 The dual vibe may create a bit of a disjointed mood. You may need to demonstrate your ability to guide, direct and assume control when it comes to fixing specific issues, but without being overly bossy. Communications are likely to be less reliable, but a lot warmer than of late! Today’s Numbers: 9, 12, 16, 20, 34, 43

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Thanks to the oddly dual vibe, a resurfacing problem may actually have a constructive side, even if you can’t see it immediately. That said; if you need to share your thoughts, then try not to focus on any old issues, especially sensitive ones. It’s definitely a day to let some sleeping dogs lie! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 22, 26, 32, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 There’s a distinct call for moderation and reliability on several fronts, thanks to the shifting vibe, which suggests that you’ll need the ability to work in a measured and consistent way to maximize your chance of success. Be careful in informal situations: It’s possible that you’ll let something slip verbally! Today’s Numbers: 4, 13, 26, 33, 38, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Chris Evert, Frank Zappa, Phil Donahue, Jane Fonda, Jack Noseworthy, Andy Dick, Samuel L. Jackson, Sophie Ward, Kiefer Sutherland, Ray Romano

