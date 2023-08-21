Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 21 August 2023.

never measure the height of a mountain, until you have reached the top. Then you will see how low it was. — Dag Hammarjskold

Hide not your talents, they for use were made. What’s a sundial in the shade? — Benjamin Franklin

If you must play, decide on three things at the start: the rules of the game, the stakes, and the quitting time.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A long-lasting Jupiter/Venus mix may well bring an uneasy vibe from today. Tensions on the work/career front can perhaps be traced back to a clash of wills. Your best strategy will be to stick rigidly to the facts. Express yourself clearly too, so there’s no room for misunderstanding! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 30, 34, 41

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A self-critical mood could descend, thanks to the prickly full moon, which will have an impact on the way you perceive certain achievements. You could even regard one particular result in a rather skewed way. It’s perhaps a question of viewing past efforts with a more objective eye! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 25, 36, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Fairly intense planetary mixes could knock a couple of ongoing issues off-course. The underlying problem may be that you’re investing too much energy into a redundant area at the expense of something that has a lot of untapped potential. It’s definitely a day for some quiet contemplation! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 33, 47

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s possible that you’ll need to shake things up a little in order to move forward. This kind of approach is not likely to appeal to a typical water sign, but given that the current planetary line-up is an enduring one, your best strategy will be to address this in stages over time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 21, 30, 42, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A Pluto/Jupiter mix is likely to highlight anything that is metaphorically out-of-date. It could be that you need a little more independence or it could be that you’re ready for a promotion or advancement. This is less about money and more about your quality of life. It’s certainly a day for a rethink! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 28, 33, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There’s a strong suggestion of a new pathway being cleared; of a new beginning; possibly of something that requires a long-term commitment. This perhaps will require more time and more planning. However; a couple of minor but time-consuming distractions may delay this process further! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 28, 37, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It could be one of those vaguely unsatisfying days, where nothing definite goes wrong as such, but little mishaps will drain your energy. However, this could be a minor distraction from a more significant issue, which could revolve around a developing and important either/or choice on the career front! Today’s Numbers: 8, 15, 21, 30, 36, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It is likely to be one of those days where your chosen methods should, in theory, be reliable, and your plans should, in theory, just slot into place. However, there’s an element of disruption in the planetary mix. Don’t presume anything and be prepared for a potentially interesting interruption! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 26, 34, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There’s a slight cosmic ‘go-slow’ to the entire day. You may well be tempted to coast through your workload. Alternatively, you could assume that everything will somehow be completed, with or without your input. However; a lack of effort today will be noted and recalled later in the week! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 21, 30, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A Pluto/Venus mix is likely to give way to a mildly unsettling feeling later in the day. A subtle change in circumstances may have an impact on emotional/romantic feelings. In addition, your mind could be elsewhere, lingering on a separate issue. You may need to demonstrate a little more focus! Today’s Numbers: 5, 9, 15, 23, 37, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s likely to be a quiet and contemplative day. Others may look to you for ideas and guidance. However, when it comes to making actual decisions, there’s a possibility that you’ll be reluctant to commit to anything that is too specific. A perfectionist mood is likely to be the reason why! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 29, 32, 42

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communication will be iffy, to say the least. It could be that someone who appears to be very reasonable is actually being a little selfish or controlling. Take full advantage of the subtly perceptive influences later in the day, which can help you deal with the matter in a controlled and effective way! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 16, 25, 38, 41

Kim Cattrall, Carrie-Anne Moss, Clarence Williams III, Alicia Witt, Wilt Chamberlain, Kenny Rogers, Count Basie

