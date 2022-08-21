These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 21 August 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

never measure the height of a mountain, until you have reached the top. Then you will see how low it was. — Dag Hammarjskold

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

What may be done at any time will be done at no time. — Scottish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you must play, decide on three things at the start: the rules of the game, the stakes, and the quitting time.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Objectivity may dip a little for the day. One potential upshot is that solutions, approaches and methods to practical and material matters may not be as easy to isolate and remedy. It’s possible that you’ll miss what may be a rather obvious error. Tomorrow will bring the corrective vibe! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 24, 33, 37, 42

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Material matters are likely to feature, thanks to imminent and very noticeable planetary changes. This may not be about actual cash transactions; this may be more about your day-to-day dealings, such as where to make a few improvements that will lead to the type of savings that will build up! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 15, 21, 30, 46

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A slight sense of dissatisfaction may be hard to pinpoint. It’s possible you’ll start to feel a little disenchanted with a very recent response or reply. With regard to a possible letdown or disappointment, there may be a valid reason. Make sure you have all the relevant facts before addressing it! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 27, 34, 41, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Marginally undependable aspects may impact on your relationships in general. A well-meaning gesture to a friend or partner could backfire and romance could turn a little frosty. What may be building up in the background is a desire or need to clear the air. That said; choose your moment with care! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 23, 30, 38, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Obstructive aspects may well cause slight tension. There may be something that you want to change, but feel that you are being met with resistance. The fact is that while it may be a day where you may have to toe the line, tomorrow’s planets will introduce the missing factor! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 27, 33, 45

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Solar influences will be a little overwhelming. You may feel that you’re somehow slipping behind or that you’re not quite up to speed with regard to a personal matter. It’ll be too easy to blame the wrong source for this low-level stress. Romance, rather than work, may be the underlying cause! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 27, 30, 36, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 It’s possible that you’ll feel the need to experience a little blast of fun before the day is through. You may already sense imminent planetary changes, which will bring in a more serious vibe. That said; this could end up being a day of excess. It is possible to have too much of a good thing! Today’s Numbers: 3, 8, 11, 20, 39, 46

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s an element of mistiming in the general vibe. You may need to switch and adapt your approaches a great deal, especially when it comes to a personal issue that may require flexibility and a piece of information that is likely to require a more steadfast approach! Today’s Numbers: 6, 12, 21, 28, 34, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Communications are not very well aspected. There may be some misinformation and a rigid or stubborn approach could actually add significantly to the stressful vibe. You might need to bear in mind that perhaps you got something wrong. If so, then be graceful about your error! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 33, 36, 45

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to the rather obstructive vibe you’re likely to feel thwarted over one particular aim/intention. If this block is because of time restrictions or resource limits, then simply reschedule things for a better day. If this let down is because of a promise not kept, then you may just need to let it go! Today’s Numbers: 5, 19, 24, 27, 38, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 You may need to exercise a little caution and not vent or blurt out your feelings. You may be itching to say something about someone’s behavior, but today is not the day. Others may well be pushing their luck, but you’re likely to regret any harsh observations by tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 20, 28, 32, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s possible that you’re starting to feel dissatisfied, but can’t quite figure out why. As with other signs, the seemingly obvious answer may in fact be neither here nor there. The real reason for feeling a little stressed may be harder to dig out. It’s possible that a specific control-issue may be bugging you! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 36, 45

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Kim Cattrall, Carrie-Anne Moss, Clarence Williams III, Alicia Witt, Wilt Chamberlain, Kenny Rogers, Count Basie

