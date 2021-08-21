These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

never measure the height of a mountain, until you have reached the top. Then you will see how low it was. — Dag Hammarjskold

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Hide not your talents, they for use were made. What’s a sundial in the shade? — Benjamin Franklin

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

If you must play, decide on three things at the start: the rules of he game, the stakes, and the quitting time.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start on a slightly rocky note in terms of communications in general, but this will ease, because December is the month to make all those travel plans a reality! The New Year will make plenty of room for fun, but you may need to tighten the proverbial belt in the subsequent months. March will be a quiet time, while April’s planets invigorate your social circle! July’s planets improve money matters nicely, while August becomes the month when you’ll be inclined to take romance a little too seriously. This period will introduce some great work or school related opportunities, and it will be easier to impress someone whose opinion counts!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s a lighter day all round, although you may notice a slight decrease in motivation levels, especially when it comes to personal goals and aims. It’s certainly a day for erring on the side of caution and staying within your limits. In addition; verbal exchanges may be a little unreliable! Today’s Numbers: 1, 13, 22, 25, 33, 44

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 The fiery new moon will bring a breath of fresh air. That said; you may need to resist an inclination to take the easiest route. Don’t let workable suggestions, plans and ideas fade into nothing, because the chance to revisit them may not crop up again. It may be wise to listen to expert advice! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 15, 26, 31, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 An exchange on the emotional front may lift your mood, and a recent error could ease significantly, thanks to a revitalizing vibe. All that said; take care with fresh information. Don’t presume that there are no constraints or limits. In addition; a change of heart could be on the cards! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 25, 31, 36, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A bright and breezy vibe will make this a strong day to reconfigure material/ financial matters. That said; the fiery new moon could encourage impulse purchases and, on a broader level, impulsive decisions. As an aside; a spontaneous individual could give you pause for thought! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 19, 24, 32, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s perhaps a day to enjoy the easier vibe. However; do keep one eye open for any minor but unexpected developments, since there may be a brief opening of some kind. In addition; a certain decision or choice may well become clearer, but as with others, don’t be tempted to put it on the back burner! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 27, 31, 33, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It is likely to be one of those days where you feel increasingly obliged to reverse a poor decision or a careless choice, thanks to a marginally fretful undercurrent. However; this is the first day of many planetary shifts and it may actually benefit you directly to bide your time for a day or two! Today’s Numbers: 4, 11, 22, 26, 31, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Seemingly inflexible opinions are likely to develop, especially when it comes to your Platonic relationships. While tomorrow is likely to soften any strident voices, it is still the sort of day where you could leave yourself a little open to misinterpretation, and it may be quite difficult to backpedal from this! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 26, 39, 44, 47

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 An impulsive vibe indicates a need to keep your feet on the ground, especially with regard to career and work based responsibilities. A specific problem is not likely to go away by itself, but don’t be tempted to take the flashier and riskier route. Adventurous approaches could work, if luck goes your way, but it’s a big if! Today’s Numbers: 2, 16, 21, 35, 39, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 While it seems to be a day primed for bold and daring decisions, do be aware that the impetuous vibe will be replaced with a much more down-to-earth one by tomorrow. There’s also an accent on personal matters: a brand new start is likely, but it may not be obvious! Today’s Numbers: 8, 12, 24, 31, 37, 44

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A competitive edge between you and other outspoken or forward thinking personalities could develop from the start. Success looks likely, but don’t let a slight rift with colleagues develop. By the same token; when it comes to new agreements do take care, but don’t let your strategies slip into selfish mode! Today’s Numbers: 3, 16, 22, 27, 37, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s certainly a day to think ahead, especially when it comes to managing what is likely to be a time-pressured but potentially positive week. Unexpected deadlines and expiry dates may open up a subtle advantage. On the romance front there may be a subtle shift which has yet to be concluded! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 13, 26, 47, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 While the work front is likely to provide some interesting moments, you may need to be subtly proactive. That said; there is the potential for minor tensions with a rather blunt type. A misunderstanding may develop out of nowhere; if so, you should aim to resolve this fairly quickly! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 21, 24, 35, 43

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Kim Cattrall, Carrie-Anne Moss, Clarence Williams III, Alicia Witt, Wilt Chamberlain, Kenny Rogers, Count Basie

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Val Kilmer may be struggling with health issues right now, but the influence of the planets tell us that he does have some surprisingly good news on the way in the next month!

Horoscope content supplied under license.

The feature and content may not be reproduced or distributed electronically, in print or otherwise.