Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 21 April 2023.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is one of the most beautiful compensations of this life that no man can sincerely try to help another without helping himself. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Fast Ripe, Fast Rotten. — Japanese Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Reshape one’s foot to try to fit into a new shoe.

MOON PHASE: Waxing Crescent

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Benevolent influences will offer subtle support. Perception and insight will be your main strengths; so use them to figure out your best approach. It may be that you need to avoid being too flexible. A willingness to accept a little more responsibility on your part may be required! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 20, 39, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 Even though it’s the weekend it’s certainly not a bad time to contemplate your career, since a Venus/moon mix is likely to open up new ventures and even forge new and useful contacts. A burst of understated confidence could shape some wonderful plans with plenty of potential! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 14, 21, 30, 48

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A stroke of excellent luck is likely to come your way, even if it doesn’t become apparent immediately. That said; the planets are urging that you take a balanced, middle-of-the-road approach to this good fortune. Moderation and a certain amount of restraint may be your best strategy! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 24, 27, 33, 40

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Communications will reasonably be well aspected throughout the day, although a disclosure or revelation may well require high levels of discretion. It won’t be easy, but you will need to avoid the temptation to blurt everything out and try not to draw anyone’s attention to it! Today’s Numbers: 6, 13, 28, 31, 34, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A certain frame of mind is likely to govern your actions. Your ambitions may well kick into overdrive on the practical/material front, and in terms of romance you won’t settle for second best. All that said; it may be that you’ll set exacting standards and as such, be very hard to please! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 23, 27, 35, 41

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Thanks to a Pluto/moon mix, which may bring an injection of fresh determination, it’s likely to be a fairly reflective and useful day. Incoming news may well bring quite a shift on a personal level and there’s the potential for a thoughtful starting point in one key area of your life! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 39, 42, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 There is a slower vibe about, but this could be turned into a day for catching up in general. Pay attention to what is said, because someone, quite probably an earth sign, could inspire you into action. If it’s a new direction you’re looking for then look no further than this grounded individual! Today’s Numbers: 7, 15, 21, 30, 36, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 There’s a definite strengthening of personal relationships, ranging from friendships to romance. You have the ability to make others feel so much better, but that’s not all. This is a day where new encounters, whether they are romantically based or not, are likely to have quite an impact on your short term future! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 27, 33, 39, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Lighter influences will dominate from start to finish. You’ll be bubbly, charming, and fun to be with and yet there’s a distinct possibility that you will put your foot right in it, most likely earlier in the day. The quicker you recognize your error, the sooner it will be resolved! Today’s Numbers: 6, 15, 21, 30, 38, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 There’s certainly a strong planetary hint of a break in your usual weekend. Travel is well-aspected, so if you are able to take advantage of this, plan something, even if it happens to be a short excursion for a few hours. Try not to fritter away the time on a problem that can be addressed at some other point! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 25, 39, 41, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 There’s huge scope to lighten up a little, and make certain aspects of your life seem a whole lot easier. The combined influence of the planets will enable a sense of fun, if you let them. However; it may be too easy or too tempting to focus on the one thing not to your liking! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 20, 26, 34, 48

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Romance is looking pretty wonderful, thanks to smoldering influences, which put the emphasis on cozy intimacy and rather slow-burning moments, with a possibly unexpected exchange to provide some memorable moments. The planets are being quite clear: don’t rush things! Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 25, 27, 32, 43

