TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

It is one of the most beautiful compensations of this life that no man can sincerely try to help another without helping himself. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Peace and a well-built house cannot be bought too dearly. — Danish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Reshape one’s foot to try to fit into a new shoe.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The new moon paves the way for some personal changes. That said; it may be best to steer clear of making any dramatic statements, especially if these changes are purely surface and/or cosmetic. As always, do make sure your calculations of the final cost are accurate! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 21, 24, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s a fairly reflective and useful day, thanks to the new moon. Perhaps some impartial advice might provide a useful starting point when it comes to thinking seriously about your short-to-medium term future. It’s certainly a good time to figure out how to get more out of life! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 38, 41, 43

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 There’s a definite strengthening of personal relationships, ranging from friendships to romance. You have the ability to make others feel so much better, but that’s not all. This is a day where new encounters, whether they are romantically based or not, are likely to last! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 32, 36, 44

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s certainly a day primed for new ideas and approaches, but there could also be a little tension in your finances. Generally you’ll start to recognize what key areas of your life need addressing. That said; someone may need some clarification over a specific decision; don’t expect them to guess! Today’s Numbers: 3, 11, 25, 28, 31, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 There’s huge scope to lighten up a little, and make certain aspects of your life seem a whole lot easier. The combined influence of the planets will enhance a sense of fun, if you let them. However; it may be too easy or too tempting to focus on the one thing not to your liking! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 20, 32, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 Get-away breaks and trips away are likely to be very well- aspected, so if you are able to take advantage of this, plan something. Even a short afternoon excursion for an afternoon will help you to make the most of the weekend. Additionally, your evening looks set to be a fun-filled and lively one! Today’s Numbers: 5, 14, 26, 28, 35, 41

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Lighter influences will dominate from start to finish. You’ll be bubbly, charming, and fun to be with and yet there’s a distinct possibility that you will put your foot right in it, most likely earlier in the day. The quicker you recognize your error, the sooner it will be resolved! Today’s Numbers: 9, 11, 20, 22, 37, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 Romance is looking pretty wonderful, thanks to smoldering influences, which put the emphasis on cozy intimacy and rather slow-burning moments, with the thrill of the chase providing some memorable moments. The planets are being quite clear: don’t rush things! Today’s Numbers: 3, 5, 14, 29, 36, 48

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Dazzling influences will offer subtle but ultimately useful support. Perception and insight will be your main strengths; so use them to figure out your best approach. Someone might be envious of your poise and luck, but a modest attitude on your part should help to diffuse any tensions! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 23, 38, 42

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Even though it’s the weekend it’s certainly not a bad time to contemplate your career, since the new moon is likely to open up new opportunities; new ventures; and even forge new and useful contacts. A burst of confidence will shape some wonderful plans with plenty of potential! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 24, 29, 37, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Your mood is likely to dip for no other reason than a pesky Saturn/sun mix, and you could end up feeling rather put upon or unappreciated. However, having a definite focal point will ease the stress. Doing something that has a tangible end result will certainly redirect your energies in a positive way! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 21, 23, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 Communications will be reasonably well aspected throughout the day. That said; a disclosure or revelation (one that could prove to be very useful) will need to be kept under wraps for the time being. Do avoid the temptation to blurt everything out and try not to draw anyone’s attention to it! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 28, 31, 37, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Iggy Pop, Charles Grodin, Tony Danza, Patti LuPone, Andie MacDowell, Anthony Quinn, Elaine May

