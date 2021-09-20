These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

The only gift is a portion of yourself. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Be slow in choosing a friend, but slower in changing him. — Scottish Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

The wise man is always good, but a good man is not always wise.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead will see you balancing the different aspects of your life nicely. Work or school will provide the necessary routine that will stop things getting too hectic, while romance supplies all the excitement and thrills to stop life from getting dull. There might be a minor problem with communication, but this will be more about your ability to express your feelings rather than about general misunderstandings. Making sure that you take care of yourself will ensure that those tensions don’t build up.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 The new moon suggests that you might start to sense a lack of progress in one field, possibly related to everyday matters. It is perhaps a case of proceeding with caution when it comes to a minor but unexpected shift, possibly related to something from the very recent past! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 24, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 A rather intense vibe could actually make what should be a straightforward personal decision more complicated than it needs to be. It’s possible that the vibe could impose an emotional angle on something that requires logic. Try not to write anything off, but do seek neutral advice! Today’s Numbers: 4, 18, 26, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s likely to be a slightly unpredictable day, and a decision that you would normally find very easy could actually be quite time-consuming, particularly when it comes to work matters. In addition, a swift change of mind and mood on your part could really confuse someone close! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 21, 30, 38, 42

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a day to double check out-going information: take your time with incoming news too. Easily missed errors on a minor level could have a greater impact on work related matters than you realize. As an aside; contradictory news from farther afield could get you thinking, but don’t act hastily! Today’s Numbers: 9, 15, 29, 33, 37, 46

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 The new moon is likely to bring a rather focused mood and this could turn into indirect or vague pressure to get things perfect. The feeling that you’re working against a contrary vibe when tackling something could stem from someone’s (unreasonable) expectation. Don’t commit yourself to anything new! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 20, 27, 35, 42

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A sterner vibe will see the general vibe shift into a fairly brisk and efficient one. That said; an unexpected contact may require a cool headed response to begin with, particularly if romance seems to be a factor. Take care that you don’t over- invest in something that may not be entirely reliable! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 32, 36, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A slightly anxious undercurrent has the capacity to highlight very small glitches in a way that makes them appear worse than they really are. As with others, impulse reactions could backfire. A seemingly tricky choice could actually be resolved relatively painlessly, with the right approach! Today’s Numbers: 5, 11, 20, 26, 33, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A gently industrious vibe suggests that it’s a day where extra effort will pay off eventually. However, since communications in general may be a trace unreliable, it may be best to exercise a little restraint and keep casual or flirty comments as clear as can be. Otherwise, you could commit a minor blunder! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 21, 34, 38, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A split vibe could create minor communication mix-ups and misunderstandings. There is a chance that you could feel subtly conflicted by someone’s less than ideal input, advice or instruction. Hasty reactions should be avoided, particularly if this person is your boss or outranks you! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 26, 39, 43

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Thanks to a fretful undercurrent, your certainty or conviction over a specific, personal matter may waver. The planets indicate that new information could be the catalyst. That said; given the planetary activity to come, you might be better off by waiting at least until Friday before committing yourself fully! Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 24, 36, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Although the overall mood may be a little somber for most, for you there’s likely to be a brief surge when it comes to an ongoing commitment or obligation. You will be able to work with a subtle shift quite easily, so long as you don’t let a judgmental undercurrent take hold! Today’s Numbers: 2, 11, 20, 27, 33, 49

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A watery undercurrent may give way to a slightly pressured vibe when it comes to a personal or even romantic matter. In particular, what initially looks promising on one specific front could prove to be a disappointment. What will probably be lacking is a sense of a visible commitment. Give this more time! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 17, 25, 38, 42

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Anne Meara, Pia Lindstrom, Sophia Loren, Dr. Joyce Brothers, Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, Keith Semple, Gary Cole, Juan Pablo Montoya

CELEBRITY GOSSIP:

Paris Jackson seems to be suffering from the all too common syndrome of celebrities’ children going off the rails! The movement of Saturn suggests that may be a lot of regret on the way for Paris!

