TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

When you say Yes, say it quickly. But always take a half hour to say No, so you can understand the other fellow’s side. — Frances Cardinal Spellman

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Man has responsiblity, not power. — Native American Proverb (Tuscarora)

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Call on God, but row away from the rocks.

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 Incisive influences should provide plenty of guidance and support over a practical/material issue. You’ll have more insight than you realize and you’ll have an uncanny ability to zone right in on the matter. That said; don’t let it grow out of proportion as you’re dealing with it! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 26, 35, 43

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You may be ready for the weekend, but you could end up feeling a little thwarted by a generally no-nonsense atmosphere, thanks to a poorly timed industrious vibe. It may be best to consider the sort of activities where you don’t need to rely on too many people to make it work! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 30, 39, 41

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 It’s a day where you may need to resist a desire to rush through certain processes just so you can secure a result. Carelessness today may actually cause a red-face tomorrow, especially if you miss an obvious error or miscalculation. Don’t aim to dazzle others; aim to quietly impress! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 20, 29, 32, 43

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 It’s a mixed day. You may receive a reminder that something (or things) have been left to drift. In that sense it’s a day to spot and identify whatever is bugging you and then act on it. Incoming advice may not resolve anything, but it will help to clarify a few muddles! Today’s Numbers: 5, 16, 21, 30, 37, 44

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 It’s a day of ups and downs, thanks to a slight vibe. Routine and/or domestic matters could force you to put a long-standing plan on hold. On the positive side though a new link with somewhere other than home may well be forged, making the weekend look that little bit more exciting! Today’s Numbers: 6, 19, 22, 29, 33, 48

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 It’s not a bad day, although the morning is stronger than the evening. A minor smattering of gentle luck might seem like a very positive start, but don’t rely on it too much. An emotional pep talk or an offer of support should be taken at face value: that is, don’t expect it to resolve everything! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 25, 28, 33, 47

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A stodgy vibe may well encourage a slightly reckless approach. A sense of freedom or of restrictions being lifted could steer you towards Over-the-top solutions may work in the very short term, but you may start to see them unravel as early as tomorrow. Don’t let one possibly risky idea get out of control! Today’s Numbers: 6, 11, 22, 39, 42, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 It will be up to you to work with, rather than against the intense influences. Romance is likely to be a little confusing, with some mixed signals being quite possible. However, you’ll be able to turn the current aspects to your advantage if you’re prepared to adopt an easy going outlook! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 25, 36, 39, 45

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 Beware quick-fix solutions, because you may be inclined to think that something is sorted, when in fact you may well have overlooked a crucial part. There’s a strong chance that someone will cause you to pause and rethink. It may not hurt to listen and adjust your tactics! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 23, 30, 35, 41

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Counterproductive aspects conspire to muddle communications and perhaps complicate what is really quite a simple matter. Be careful what you say or assert, because while you may get away with it in the short term, a ‘know-it-all’ approach will rankle with others! Today’s Numbers: 7, 12, 17, 25, 32, 48

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 A hard-working sun/moon aspect suggests that it’s time to look at something that may have been bubbling away at the back of your mind for a while. The timing is right, since the current planets will encourage clear thinking. You will feel happier if you take the initiative or take steps! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 23, 31, 36, 43

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 It’s a day to be attentive. Incoming news may well need to be analyzed carefully. There may well be a couple of very useful facts and figures in-between the less reliable information. Since objectivity is in short supply, you should be prepared to compensate accordingly! Today’s Numbers: 4, 16, 18, 29, 32, 47

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Dr. Joyce Brothers, Tom Petty, Keith Hernandez, Viggo Mortensen, Snoop Doggy Dogg, Snoop Dogg, Natalie Gregory, Michael Dunn, Melanie Mayron

