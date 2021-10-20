These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

When you say Yes, say it quickly. But always take a half hour to say No, so you can understand the other fellow’s side. — Frances Cardinal Spellman

Rotten wood cannot be carved. — Chinese Proverb

Call on God, but row away from the rocks.

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some planetary peaks and troughs that will make you feel as though you’re on one long roller-coaster ride! The key areas of your life will come under some close scrutiny, as you’ll shift into a frame of mind to make some changes, especially when it comes to your personal relationships; you’ll be more demanding and more giving too. However, this period of intensity will ease significantly after the New Year, when you’ll start concentrating on the home; whether you move house or completely restyle your surroundings there is a definite change in the air come spring!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 A specific lunar aspect is likely to cast a slight gloom over the day. If you find that you’re trying hard to deal with and/or accommodate someone’s low-level or marginal selfishness, don’t do it! Today’s Numbers: 2, 4, 14, 21, 30, 47

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It’s likely to be a day full of minor contradictions. A miscommunication in romance is highly, highly likely. Even seemingly reliable information may well require a little more careful analysis! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 16, 23, 37, 42

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Thanks to a glowing arrangement of aspects you’ll find that money is looking very favorable today; to double your chances of boosting your wealth why not buy a lottery ticket, because you never know what you might win! There could be some good news on the way too! Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 26, 34, 41, 46

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 Planetary transits may well stir up old, almost forgotten feelings all over again. Certain development may appear to be sheer bolts from the blue to you, but others may not be all that surprised. Today’s Numbers: 3, 7, 12, 20, 35, 42

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A blast from the past could be the last thing you expect and it may be one of the last things you really wanted. All that said; a marginally negative development could contain a useful advantage – for you. Today’s Numbers: 1, 5, 14, 21, 30, 49

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A few old sayings still contain useful, modern day wisdoms. The one about silver linings and dark clouds may apply to you today: In other words, don’t automatically write off a moment of poorer luck! Today’s Numbers: 6, 14, 17, 23, 38, 42

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 Grand gestures are great, until you cast a less impassioned eye over the invoice. If you feel that the time is right to move things along, whatever stage of the relationship you’re in, think creatively Today’s Numbers: 7, 13, 20, 27, 36, 43

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 While nearly everyone else is likely to be making the most of the planetary activity your inquisitive mood will mean that you’re more in the frame of mind for some involved discussions and deep and meaningful conversations! Share the evening with a like-minded friend to chat the night through! Today’s Numbers: 9, 18, 26, 34, 38, 41

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 A very marginally materialistic attitude may need to be toned down, particularly for singles and for first dates. Those who are in established relationships may need to just go the extra mile as well. Today’s Numbers: 8, 17, 23, 27, 30, 46

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 A peaceful, quiet day is in the stars for you, but that doesn’t mean a boring day! If you have been feeling a little stressed about romance recently you should put those worries out of your mind and resolve to enjoy whatever the day brings. Your friends are unlikely to let you stay at home on your own! Today’s Numbers: 4, 12, 15, 20, 33, 40

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 Generally it should be a good day, as long as you can resist the low-level planetary mischief. Whatever you hear, try not to assume anything until you, and you alone, can verify it! Today’s Numbers: 1, 9, 13, 22, 36, 44

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 A tricky vibe may seem quite prominent. However; if you laugh off little moments of irritating luck, you’re far more likely to make a good and lasting impression where you want it to count! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 27, 29, 30, 49

Famous people born on your birthday include: Dr. Joyce Brothers, Tom Petty, Keith Hernandez, Viggo Mortensen, Snoop Doggy Dogg, Snoop Dogg, Natalie Gregory, Michael Dunn, Melanie Mayron

Rita Ora may have been struggling with her relationships lately, but in career terms the planets are very much on her side and indicate that she is going to have a major hit on her hands very soon!

