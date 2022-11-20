Knowing how the stars and planets are aligned can help you plan for your future. Here are the Lucky Numbers and Horoscopes for today 20 November 2022.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Be an opener of doors for such as come afer thee, and do not try to make the universe a blind alley. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

The shortest answer is doing. — English Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Use power to curb power.

HOROSCOPES AND LUCKY NUMBERS

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It’s not the most lucrative day. It’s possible that the lunar combination may well exaggerate a very a fairly weak good-luck vibe. Non-essential transactions should be considered very carefully indeed and incoming news should be analyzed and possibly questioned! Today’s Numbers: 4, 17, 21, 27, 32, 45

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 You’re likely to be able to utilize the rather weak luck factor without incurring too much of a penalty. You’ll be in a stronger position than most, since you’ll be able to sense when to act and when not to. You’d be wise not to dispense practical or material advice to others though! Today’s Numbers: 1, 6, 15, 28, 33, 47

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 A string of lunar aspects are likely to create muddles, complications, mix-ups and confusions. It’s a day where previous agreements may become unstuck, while certain plans may unravel to an extent. Something you say could also be taken in the wrong way! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 17, 25, 32, 45

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 A marginally competitive vibe may well put you in a rather defensive mood. Asking for a little support and assistance will make this day a lot easier on one level, but you may feel compelled to prove a point. A slight dip in your self-belief may be the real root-cause for this! Today’s Numbers: 2, 8, 14, 29, 37, 41

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 Communications may waver a little, on and off throughout the day. Working with others or working as part of a team won’t bring out your best side. It may not even bring out the best results. If you can work alone, then you’ll probably achieve much more! Today’s Numbers: 5, 13, 26, 34, 37, 43

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 A slight slump in your self-esteem can be blamed on the afternoon’s watery moon. That said; you’re likely to get a chance to either restore or repair a possibly failing development in the context of a personal matter. It may be best to act sooner rather than later, though! Today’s Numbers: 6, 18, 22, 27, 39, 40

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 You have the potential to be either a very calming influence or a very demanding one, thanks to the pull of two different vibes. You certainly have the capacity to employ gentle tact. However, you could end up creating tensions by being a little too pushy or demanding! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 25, 38, 44

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 A couple of unhelpful aspects could have you being a trace insensitive to someone’s feelings. In addition, a rather judgmental sun/moon mix suggests that you’ll be inclined to take a very one-sided view on what you assume is a trivial matter. There may be some back pedaling after today! Today’s Numbers: 5, 15, 21, 30, 39, 42

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 It’s not the most reliable day. There could be a strong chance that you’ll be preoccupied with securing some kind of personal gain. However you could end up pushing your luck a little too far. There will be a point where you know you should quit while you’re ahead! Today’s Numbers: 7, 11, 26, 34, 41, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 Contradictory influences are likely to have you running around in circles. The decisions that you would normally regard as clear-cut may seem tinged with various complications. It’s not a day to stray beyond your comfort zone. Don’t push yourself into taking a course of action that sits uneasily! Today’s Numbers: 3, 15, 18, 24, 31, 45

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 It’s likely to be a day where nothing really goes horribly wrong, but a series of little niggles could have you believing that it is a very gray day. However, there is, in the planets, a suggestion that you’ll be reluctant to over exert yourself: perhaps that will be a part of the problem! Today’s Numbers: 2, 6, 14, 21, 30, 47

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 You may well feel the need for a little breathing space. The morning influences will be far more beneficial for practical and material matters than for emotional dialogue. While it’s a day to play to your strengths, it’s certainly a day to counteract any disadvantages! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 22, 26, 34, 41

