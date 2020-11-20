These are uncertain times, but if you want to find out what your future has in store keep up to date with our daily horoscope forecasts and astrology readings.

TODAY’S MOTIVATIONAL QUOTE:

Children learn best from example; the trouble is they don’t know a good example from a bad one. — Anonymous

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD:

Since the house is on fire let us warm ourselves. — Italian Proverb

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB:

Use power to curb power.

FOR THOSE OF US BORN ON THIS DAY:

Happy Birthday! The months ahead are likely to start with some good news on the money front, and strangely for such an innovative sign, you’re likely to find comfort in tradition rather than progress. However, a surge of fire energy will overtake you in the early months of the new year and you’ll have to take care not to be too overbearing! Health matters might dominate your thoughts in February and into March, but not in a negative way. Adopting a new lifestyle or resolving to eat healthier food will certainly appeal. However, friends won’t want to join in on this new health kick. A period of restlessness could affect your mood in the late spring: changing your routine will work wonders! Around the middle of the year your finances will receive a major boost, just before your focus turns to romance in the final months of the year!

ARIES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Mar 21 – Apr 19 It may not hurt to pause and adjust your tactics on a case-by-case basis. Be especially cautious of seemingly quick-fix solutions, particularly when it comes to personal matters. As an aside, there is something of a discovery that may be worth noting for future reference! Today’s Numbers: 3, 14, 22, 32, 41, 46

TAURUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Apr 20 – May 20 It may feel like it’s going to be one of those slightly time- pressured days, thanks to a marginally fretful vibe. When it comes to something that’s still lingering or overdue, it may be wise to deal with it, just for peace of mind. A suggested third option to a specific choice should be considered! Today’s Numbers: 4, 7, 15, 24, 36, 44

GEMINI DAILY HOROSCOPE | May 21 – Jun 20 Fiery influences could encourage a less than responsible approach, which may in turn lead to some minor and easily avoidable communication blunders here and there. Watch what you say on the relationship front: it will be far too easy to impart the wrong impression to someone! Today’s Numbers: 1, 16, 23, 27, 33, 48

CANCER DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jun 21 – Jul 22 The overriding vibe for today is likely to be a very mixed one; mixed enough to make it quite difficult to second-guess any obvious outcomes or results. Something you hear may well point towards a glitch or blip in a recent matter or transaction. What you need to do is stick to the facts! Today’s Numbers: 2, 14, 21, 32, 44, 49

LEO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jul 23 – Aug 22 A refreshing fiery vibe should have quite a revitalizing effect, although you may tend to overstep the mark at some point. Be realistic with regard to incoming information and if possible, do step back from what is likely to be a pointless disagreement. Competitive urges may need to be restrained a little as well! Today’s Numbers: 3, 18, 26, 31, 35, 44

VIRGO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Aug 23 – Sep 22 There may be a few minor hitches and interruptions through the course of the day. In addition; incoming news may be a trace unreliable and an absence of dependable information could make your job a little harder. All that said; it may not be a good idea to reject everything you hear or learn! Today’s Numbers: 9, 16, 24, 31, 32, 49

LIBRA DAILY HOROSCOPE | Sep 23 – Oct 22 A fiery vibe may not inspire many tender moments today and unusually for an air-sign, you may need to watch out for being verbally tactless too. An unexpected U-turn from someone close could cause you some low-level concern, but don’t be too worried: this could be temporary and/or useful! Today’s Numbers: 2, 19, 23, 26, 34, 45

SCORPIO DAILY HOROSCOPE | Oct 23 – Nov 21 The fiery influences may well be a little unsettling. Other people’s moods could strike you as a little too frivolous and perhaps even a little inconsiderate. That said; it’s a day to withhold judgmental, since it’s possible at someone’s more dynamic interpretation of a situation will take you by surprise! Today’s Numbers: 1, 8, 16, 24, 31, 46

SAGITTARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Nov 22 – Dec 21 There is a slightly misleading quality about the day’s general vibe. It may be that nothing is as it seems. Communications may well complicate a personal matter. The best approach may well be to avoid rash or impulse decisions. Gains made today may be lost after tomorrow! Today’s Numbers: 2, 17, 23, 27, 33, 48

CAPRICORN DAILY HOROSCOPE | Dec 22 – Jan 19 It’s a day where a fretful vibe is likely to disrupt the day somewhat. There may be a subtle shift with regard to a recent matter and any feeling that something isn’t quite right may feel a little too vague for your liking. Try not to overreact to what may be nothing more than just a minor anxiety! Today’s Numbers: 9, 14, 22, 28, 35, 41

AQUARIUS DAILY HOROSCOPE | Jan 20 – Feb 18 The fiery vibe will add a little oomph, but do watch out for a moment of mistiming or a fairly subtle misunderstanding in the romance zone. It may be best to admit your errors the moment you recognize them. Be pre-emptive. Don’t wait to be reminded or corrected! Today’s Numbers: 3, 17, 21, 34, 42, 46

PISCES DAILY HOROSCOPE | Feb 19 – Mar 20 The fiery moon could influence your response to a practical/material development, but in a way that pushes you into a course of action you wouldn’t normally take. Since this burst of optimism may well be a temporary blip, take care with irreversible commitments for today! Today’s Numbers: 4, 15, 24, 26, 33, 48

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY:

Famous people born on your birthday include: Dick Smothers, Judy Woodruff, Richard Masur, Sean Young, Veronica Hamel, Duane Allman, Mischa Mandel, Bo Derek, Alistair Cooke, Robert Kennedy

